SRK, Salman Khan visit Abu Dhabi museum, fans celebrate 'Karan-Arjun' reunion

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI): Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visited a museum in Abu Dhabi, grabbing attention from the fans who celebrated the moment as a real-life "Karan-Arjun" reunion.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Salman posted a video from their museum tour show. In the clip, SRK and the 'Dabangg' star are seen posing together in front of dinosaur fossil exhibits at the museum. They both looked stunning in formal attire. While Salman Khan wore a grey suit, Shah Rukh opted for a black blazer over a white shirt.

Shah Rukh and Salman described their visit to the Natural History Museum of Abu Dhabi as a "mind-blowing" experience, as the duo toured the galleries and viewed the "biggest T. rex fossil".

Calling the museum "the real Jurassic Park," both stars expressed amazement as they examined the dinosaur exhibit and rare geological artefacts on display.

The actors' joint appearance has sparked widespread social media interest, and fans have highlighted the evident camaraderie between the two superstars.

One of the fans wrote, "Karan Arjun" on the Instagram handle of teamshahrukhkhan.

While another commented, "Pillar's of Bollywood"

Shah Rukh and Salman were earlier seen attending the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia. Speaking at the event, SRK shared his admiration for Salman and Aamir Khan, "I look up to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Look at me, I'm still looking up to Salman. I look up to them because of the kinds of ups and downs they've faced, and the work they've done, starting from scratch and working their way up to this. These people are aspirational and inspirational, and somewhere I feel really thankful that I have the opportunity to sit on the same stage."

The 'Jawan' opened up about stardom and success in the film industry, saying, "Stardom of the level that Salman has seen, Aamir has seen, I've been fortunate enough to see, actually humbles you. It makes you grateful to all the forces around you. And one of the biggest forces are the audience who's loving you so much."

Shah Rukh Khan is set to headline the upcoming action entertainer 'King', slated for release in 2026. On the occasion of his 60th birthday, the makers unveiled the film's official title and teaser.

Salman Khan, meanwhile, will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's 'Battle of Galwan', based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes between India and China. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the confrontation on June 16, 2020. The clashes resulted in heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, leading to a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a "possible" Chinese aggression.