SRK's King movie budget explained: How much Shah Rukh Khan's film costs and what it needs to recover at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is already doing big business even before its theatrical release. With reported pre-release deals worth ₹665 crore, the Siddharth Anand directorial has secured major earnings from theatrical distribution, digital streaming, satellite and music rights. However, the numbers also come with a sizeable financial target. Made on an estimated production budget of ₹400 crore, the film could have an overall cost of around ₹550 crore when marketing expenses and Shah Rukh's notional acting fee are included.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 December 2026, and is expected to be one of the biggest Bollywood releases of the year. But how much has the film cost to make, where has its money come from, and how much does it need to earn to become a box office success?

How much did Shah Rukh Khan's King cost to make? According to trade reports, King was initially planned with a budget of around ₹200 crore. However, the scale of the production reportedly increased as filming progressed, taking the estimated production cost to nearly ₹400 crore.

This figure includes director Siddharth Anand's remuneration but does not include Shah Rukh Khan's acting fee. The makers are also reportedly spending around ₹50 crore on marketing and promotional activities.

When Shah Rukh's notional remuneration is added to these expenses, the overall cost could reach approximately ₹550 crore.

This makes King one of the most expensive films of Shah Rukh's career. The actor previously headlined two major action films, Pathaan and Jawan, both of which had substantial production budgets. His reunion with Siddharth Anand after Pathaan has also raised expectations around the new project.

How has King already earned ₹ 665 crore before release? A significant part of the film's financial story is its reported pre-release business. According to figures reported by Sacnilk and covered by Moneycontrol and India Today, King has secured deals worth approximately ₹665 crore.

Here is how the reported earnings are divided:

Domestic theatrical rights: Pen Marudhar has reportedly acquired the all-India distribution rights for ₹250 crore.

Overseas theatrical rights: Phars Films has reportedly secured the overseas distribution rights through a minimum guarantee deal worth ₹175 crore.

Digital rights: Netflix has reportedly acquired the streaming rights for ₹150 crore.

Satellite rights: The television rights have reportedly been sold for ₹25 crore.

Music rights: The music rights have fetched approximately ₹65 crore.

Together, these agreements add up to ₹665 crore.

However, the Netflix agreement reportedly includes a theatrical performance clause. This means the final value of the streaming deal could change depending on how the film performs in cinemas.

It is also important to understand that these pre-release deals are not the same as the film's final profit. The distributors who have purchased the theatrical rights will need to recover their investments through ticket sales, while the producers have their own costs and revenue arrangements to consider.

How much does King need to earn at the box office? Despite the reported ₹665 crore in pre-release business, the film still has a considerable box office target.

According to trade estimates cited by Moneycontrol and Hindustan Times, the overall cost could reach ₹550 crore when marketing and Shah Rukh's notional fee are included. The film's theatrical distributors are also reportedly working with a combined rights value of ₹425 crore.

Based on the expected domestic and overseas revenue split, King may need to collect around ₹500 crore gross in India, translating to approximately ₹400 crore net. Overseas, it could need another ₹300 crore gross, or around ₹150 crore net.

This would take its worldwide theatrical gross to approximately ₹800 crore.

The figure is a reported trade estimate rather than an officially declared break-even target. Actual profitability will depend on theatre shares, taxes, distribution agreements and other expenses.

For context, a film's worldwide gross collection is the total money generated through ticket sales. Its net collection is the amount remaining after applicable entertainment taxes. The money that eventually reaches producers and distributors is lower because cinemas also retain a share.

When does King release and who stars in it? Directed by Siddharth Anand, King brings Shah Rukh Khan together with his daughter Suhana Khan for their first on-screen collaboration. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the action entertainer marks Shah Rukh's return to cinemas after Dunki in 2023.