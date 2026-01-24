SRK’s King set for Christmas 2026 theatrical release, Internet says, ‘Box office Toofan loading’

The release date of King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been officially announced. The action thriller will hit theatres on 24 December 2026, positioning it as a major year-end release and one of the most anticipated films of 2026.

The announcement was shared by Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand, marking their reunion nearly three years after the blockbuster success of Pathaan. The timing of the reveal — ahead of Pathaan’s third anniversary — added to the buzz around the project.

Alongside the release date, the makers unveiled a teaser offering a glimpse into the film’s intense visual world. The clip opens with Shah Rukh Khan standing amid snow-covered mountains, his white shirt soaked in blood as he lets out a roar. Another striking shot shows him crashing through a glass structure, reinforcing the film’s high-octane tone and action-heavy narrative.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement.”

Watch the teaser of King here:

The teaser quickly drew enthusiastic reactions from fans, with many calling it a “blockbuster in the making” and predicting 2026 to be dominated by the film.

King was first announced in November last year, with the title reveal timed to Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The initial announcement introduced his silver-haired look, an action-centric theme, and the dialogue “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon,” which went viral across platforms.

Internet reacts Reacting to the teaser, a user wrote, “Box office Toofan loading.”

Another user wrote, “Can't wait for the biggest blockbuster of 2026 with SRK in never seen before avatar.”

“Wohooooo waiting king ,” the third user wrote.

“The look itself is enough to make the film a BLOCKBUSTER. #King is on another level. The tattoos, the look, the expressions. Film is going to be a treat. Christmas will be a gift for fans,” the fourth user commented.

“Man, this is some next level presentation of #ShahRukhKhan. Lord Sid is not missing a single opportunity and that BGM of Anirudh,” the fifth wrote.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. According to reports, the film features SRK as a seasoned assassin operating within the criminal underworld, while Suhana plays his protégé.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal.

