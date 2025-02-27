Shocking! SS Rajamouli accused of ‘ruining’ alleged close friend’s life. Here’s what we know

Reports about serious allegations against filmmaker SS Rajamouli are doing rounds on the internet. A video has surfaced online in which a man, named Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao, claiming to be a ‘close friend’ of SS Rajamouli, accused the RRR director of ‘ruining his life.’

“SS Rajamouli ruined my career” While Live Mint couldn't individually verify the authenticity of the video, a report of Gulte, stated that Srinivasa Rao and Rajamouli's association goes back to 1990. Reportedly, Rao is a senior Telugu technician.

Blaming Rajamouli, Rao has reportedly addressed a letter to the Mettuguda police and claimed that the director is responsible for his personal and professional setbacks in life.

Rao also said that he and Rajamouli had a fallout due to a love triangle, as per reports. He also mentioned, in his alleged letter to the police, that Rajamouli is the reason he is still single at the age of 55. He reportedly further accused the director of tormenting him over a woman. However, he reportedly also said that he has no proof of his claims.

Rao allegedly also said that he had no choice but to end his life, for which he holds Rajamouli responsible.

“I have no option but to die by suicide. Rajamouli is the reason I am still single at 55. We worked together until Yamadonga, but he ruined my career for a woman,” Rao allegedly said in his statement.

While these claims are serious, Rajamouli has not yet addressed them.

SS Rajamouli SS Rajamouli is seemingly busy with his next project, SSMB29. Reportedly, it will star Mahesh Babu alongside Priyanka Chopra. Reports also suggest that the film shoot has begun in Hyderabad.

Earlier this year Priyanka was seen in Hyderabad. Her reason behind the visit wasn't known. She attended her brother's wedding in Mumbai after travelling from the US.