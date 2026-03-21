SS Rajamouli calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 act a masterclass, praises film’s scale and emotion

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli has praised Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, calling it a “masterclass in acting” in a detailed post shared on X. His comments come as the film continues to perform strongly at the box office and draw attention for its scale and storytelling.

SS Rajamouli praises Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar 2 In his post, Rajamouli said he had enjoyed the first film but felt that the second part surpassed it “in both scale and soul”. He highlighted several aspects of the film, including its writing, casting, technical execution, music, world-building and direction, describing them as “flawless”.

Advertisement

However, he noted that it was the emotional depth of the story that stood out the most, grounding the film despite its large scale.

He also commended the screenplay for its ability to create genuine tension through well-placed twists, adding that the narrative remained emotionally engaging throughout.

Advertisement

Praising director Aditya Dhar, Rajamouli wrote, “The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame. (sic)”

According to him, the film manages to hold the audience’s attention until the very end.

Rajamouli reserved special praise for Ranveer Singh, pointing to a particular sequence involving the character’s sister as a standout moment. He described the scene as a “masterclass in acting” and said the actor successfully carried the emotional weight of both his roles, Hamza and Jaskirat, from the beginning of the film to its intense climax.

Advertisement

He wrote, “@RanveerOfficial, what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat (sic).”

He also appreciated R. Madhavan’s performance, noting that the actor effectively conveyed the helplessness and frustration of a nation, making the audience connect deeply with his character’s journey. Rajamouli concluded his post by congratulating the entire team for the film’s success.

Aditya Dhar's response to SS Rajamouli's post Responding to the praise, Aditya Dhar expressed gratitude and said Rajamouli’s words meant more than he could fully express. He described the appreciation as both a “blessing and a responsibility”, adding that filmmakers often grow up learning from Rajamouli’s work and storytelling.

Advertisement

Dhar said the team aimed to tell the story with honesty and conviction, while pushing themselves further in terms of both scale and emotional depth. He added that the response reinforced his belief that Indian cinema can aim high while staying rooted in its identity.

Advertisement

Calling himself grateful and inspired, Dhar said the encouragement would motivate him and his team to continue raising the bar in their future work.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently playing in all theatres.