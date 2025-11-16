SS Rajamouli says he doesn’t believe in God at Hyderabad event, leaves netizens divided: ‘Not expected…’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is back with another film, titled Varanasi, after the success of RRR. At the GlobeTrotter event held at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, starring Mahesh Babu. However, the director faced multiple difficulties while trying to project the teaser due to technical glitches.

Speaking about it on stage, an emotional Rajamouli said he has been feeling let down by Hanuman, whom his family has long placed its faith in. He also shared that he doesn't believe in God.

At the event, Rajamouli apologised to the attendees for not being able to screen the much-awaited teaser. Talking to them, he mentioned his father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, who told him that Lord Hanuman’s blessings are with him.

What did SS Rajamouli say at GlobeTrotter event? Hindustan Times quoted Rajamouli, “Naku devudu mida pedda nammakam ledu andi. Nannagaru vachi indaka Hanuma…venakala untadu, nadipistadu ani chepparu. Idi aina ventane kopam vachindi. Idena nadipinchedi ani? (I don’t believe in God. My father mentioned that Hanuman will guide me. I got angry as soon as this (glitches) happened. Is this how He’s helping me?)”

He shared that his wife, Rama, is also a devotee of Hanuman. “My wife has a great devotion to Lord Hanuman. She talks to Him like He’s her friend. I even got angry with her for a while. Let’s see,” said SS Rajamouli.

Before playing the teaser, he once again said, "Of course, we want to see the trailer once again. I am also waiting for it. Nannagaru, oka sari mee Hanuma kapadedu anukunte, ee sari maa adiva Hanuma kapadedo ledo chuddam. (Father, if your Hanuman saved me once, let’s see if my wife’s Hanuman does it again).”

Finally, the teaser was screened successfully not once but twice for the fans.

Netizens react to SS Rajamouli's ‘I don’t believe in God' remark However, Rajamouli's statement has sparked a debate on social media.

Reacting to it, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “It was not fair on the part of Rajamouli like saying he doesn’t believe in God. How come he titled the movie Varanasi and using mythological characters. Doesn’t he know the people get hurt. Not expected from a man of his stature (sic)."

“Shocked by SS Rajamouli's atheist rant blaming Lord Hanuman for tech glitches at #Varanasi event! He admits no faith in God, yet milks Ramayana/Hanuman for films? Unacceptable! Blame human errors, not divine. Apologize or rewrite that script, devotees won't tolerate God-bashing (sic),” added another.

One more shared, “Makes a movie about gods, Varanasi & stuff yet starts his speech with naku devudu meda nammakam ledu...what a man.”

Fans support RRR filmmaker Someone also came out in support of the director. One among them wrote, “Rajamouli has reiterated even today that he’s an atheist. Atheism and drawing from Hindu themes can absolutely coexist. So save the sensationalism. It's not new, most of his films have reference of Shiva or other deities purely as creative elements that enrich his storytelling (sic).”

Fan on SS Rajamouli's viral statement from event.

“I f***** don't care if people say Rajamouli using gods for the sake of audience. He always believed in himself and his team more than any other factor. With just a visual, cannot just assumingly blame on him for just using Hindu gods, which as he said doesn't believe in (sic),” added another.

