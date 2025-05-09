SS Rajamouli warns against filming Indian Armed Force amid India-Pakistan conflict: 'You might be helping enemy'

RRR director SS Rajamouli has praised the Indian Armed Forces for their courage and heroism amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. However, he also urged people not to film the Indian Armed Forces and share them on social media, owing to the sensitive situation.

SS Rajamouli on Indian Armed Force Rajamouli posted on X, formerly Twitter and saluted the Indian Armed Forces. He wrote, “Saluting our Brave Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering courage in protecting our nation from terrorism. Let’s stand together as a nation, inspired by their valor, to build a future of peace and unity. Jai Hind!”

“If you see any movement of the Indian Army, don’t take pictures or videos. Don’t share them as you might be helping the enemy. Stop forwarding unverified news or claims. You’ll only create noise, which the enemy wants. Stay calm, alert and positive. Victory is ours," the director, who is also known for Baahubali, added.

Ministry of Defence His post arrived after the Ministry of Defence directed against sharing real-time reporting of operations amid the conflict.

The Defence Ministry posted on X, “All media channels, digital platforms and individuals are advised to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces. Disclosure of such sensitive or source-based information may jeopardize operational effectiveness and endanger lives.”

“Past incidents like the #KargilWar, 26/11 attacks, and the #Kandahar hijacking underscore the risks of premature reporting. As per clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, only periodic briefings by designated officials are permitted during anti-terror operations. All stakeholders are urged to exercise vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation," it further mentioned.

Pakistan-India conflict The latest confrontation escalated tension between India and Pakistan when Pakistan targeted areas in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defence.