SS Rajamouli's Varanasi panel empty at Mexico Comic Con, internet calls it 'embarrassing' and 'mediocre'

A promotional panel for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi at a major Mexico pop culture event has drawn attention online after images showed empty seats during the session.

Varanasi panel at Mexico Comic Con empty The panel took place at CCXP, a global convention known for showcasing major film and television projects. The event marked the start of international promotions for Varanasi, months after its first look was unveiled in Hyderabad.

Producer SS Karthikeya represented the film on stage and spoke about its scale and vision. The session was moderated by Liam Crowley, who led a discussion about the project and its global ambitions.

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Director SS Rajamouli did not attend in person but addressed the audience through a recorded video message. In his message, he spoke about the influence of Mexican culture on his earlier works and highlighted the international response to his previous film RRR. The panel also featured a screening of previously unseen footage and behind-the-scenes clips from Varanasi.

Internet reacts However, visuals from the session circulating online showed rows of empty seats, particularly in the front section of the venue. The images were first shared on social media by attendees and later widely reposted across platforms, drawing mixed reactions.

One user wrote, " Racism has reached peak now, Rajamouli presenting Varanasi at Mexican Comic Con and nobody paying attention. Sad to see world is too racist towards Indian cinema (sic)."

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Another post read, "The Response of Varanasi at Comic con Mexico was Mediocre, The videos are surfacing of Audience walking midway from the Presentation (sic)."

A third user commented, “This is really Embarrassing, SSR Represented India on a Global Scale and Audience at Mexico Comic con are not giving deserved importance to Varanasi. The Empty seats conveys everything….. (sic)”

The reaction online has focused largely on the perceived lack of audience engagement during the panel, though no official attendance figures have been released. It is also unclear whether the timing of the session or overlap with other events at the convention affected turnout.

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About CCXP CCXP is considered one of the largest pop culture gatherings globally, often hosting panels for major Hollywood productions. This year’s line-up includes high-profile projects such as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part Three, placing Varanasi alongside some of the biggest international titles.

The panel was intended to introduce Varanasi to a global audience and build interest ahead of its release. The unveiling of new footage and behind-the-scenes material was a key part of the presentation.

Varanasi is among the most anticipated projects from Rajamouli following the international success of RRR, which gained significant recognition outside India. The filmmaker is known for large-scale productions with strong visual storytelling and global appeal.

The film’s release date is yet to be announced.