Sshura Khan posts Arbaaz Khan’s funny dance videos on anniversary, calls him her ‘favourite chaos’

Sshura Khan marked her second wedding anniversary with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan by sharing a series of light-hearted videos that quickly won the internet over.

Taking to social media, Sshura posted a compilation of fun clips showing Arbaaz letting loose and dancing to popular Bollywood tracks at different moments. The videos capture the actor in a playful mood, happily embracing his goofy side—something fans found instantly relatable.

Along with the clips, Sshura penned a warm and humorous note describing married life with Arbaaz as her “favourite kind of chaos”. “When I say never a dull moment, I don’t exaggerate. Two years. Countless videos. Endless laughs. Life with you is my favourite kind of chaos. Happy Anniversary to my forever entertainer and forever love,” she wrote.

Check out the post here:

Reacting to the post, Arbaaz responded with an equally affectionate message, joking, “Now I’m absolutely convinced you love me. Happy anniversary my love,” drawing further smiles from followers.

According to reports, Arbaaz and Sshura first crossed paths on the sets of Patna Shukla, where Sshura was working as the makeup artist for actor Raveena Tandon. Their professional association soon turned personal, leading to a quiet courtship.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023, attended by close friends and family. Earlier this year, they welcomed their first child together—a baby girl—on October 5.

Soon after the birth, Arbaaz and Sshura revealed their daughter’s name, Sipaara Khan, through a joint social media post. Sharing their joy, they wrote “Alhamdulillah” alongside a heart emoji. A few days later, the couple gave fans a glimpse of their newborn, posting photos of the baby’s tiny hands and feet. “The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart,” they captioned the post.

For context, Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a son, Arhaan Khan.

As their anniversary post continues to draw love online, fans seem equally charmed by Arbaaz’s carefree dance moves and the couple’s candid glimpse into their life together.

Reacting to the post, actor Gauahar Khan wrote, “Happy happy anniversary ❤️ may allah bless u both always.”

Raveena Tandon's daughter actress Rasha Thadani also commented on the post and wrote, “Oh my god”

“I am shook. Does he know these are up, hahaha. P.s:- aaj ki raat performance is 💯,” actor Ridhima Pandit commented.