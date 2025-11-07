Globetrotter movie: SS Rajamouli shares Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look; Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, reacts

SS Rajamouli has shared Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look for Globetrotter. The upcoming film marks the director’s first collaboration with Mahesh Babu.

Globetrotter is, however, a working name of the project titled SSMB29. The movie is expected to be a globe-spanning action-adventure. Reports suggest that the story follows a rugged explorer who crosses unknown landscapes, battles a powerful enemy and hunts a long-hidden secret.

The official title and first teaser will be unveiled on 15 November at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The event will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Along with Mahesh Babu, the movie cast also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha. R Madhavan is reportedly in talks for a significant role.

There is no confirmed release date yet. Current reports indicate a 2027 theatrical release.

“After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, ‘You are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known’. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist, KUMBHA, was creatively very satisfying,” SS Rajamouli wrote while sharing Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look in the movie.

Prithviraj shared the look on his Instagram channel and wrote, “Presenting KUMBHA..The most complex mind I have ever played.”

“Thank you, SS Rajamouli sir, for crafting a world that constantly tests my limits,” he wrote.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look shows him in a sinister avatar, sitting in a futuristic wheelchair with four robotic arms. This also indicates that his character is physically challenged in the movie.

Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar, who happens to be Mahesh Babu’s wife, was one of the first people to react to Rajamouli’s post on Instagram. She shared a “clapping hands” emoticon.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look may remind Bollywood fans of Vivek Oberoi’s character in Krrish 3, starring Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. That movie also featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Oberoi played the main antagonist, Kaal, a handicapped evil scientist. He utilises his exceptional intellect to create an army of formidable human-animal hybrids. He operates from a hidden base.

Globetrotter: What we know so far The film is rumoured to have a massive budget of ₹1,000 crore, although no official confirmation has been received yet. If it turns out to be true, the movie will surpass Kalki 2898 AD, the most expensive Indian film ever, with a budget of ₹600 crore.

Reports also suggest that the filming will take place all around the globe. However, the major shooting location for forest scenes is reportedly in Kenya.

