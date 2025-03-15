The buzz around SS Rajamouli’s next big project, SSMB29, just got even bigger! A recent leak by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida sparked speculation that Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra might join Mahesh Babu in this highly anticipated film.

However, the makers have not officially confirmed it yet.

Pravati Parida, in a post on X, was talking about how Odisha offers cinematic landscapes for film shootings, when she spilled the beans.

Also Read | Netflix prepares to drop R Madhavan’s Test movie update on Holi

“Before, Pushpa-2 in Malkangiri, and now, renowned director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film SSMB29, starring South superstars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with internationally acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra, is being shot in Koraput, proving that Odisha has a wealth of cinematic landscapes for film shooting,” Pravati's post read.

She also said the movies being shot in the state will give a major boost to Odisha Tourism, making it a prime shooting destination. “We welcome all film industries to explore Odisha's potential and promise full support and world-class infrastructure.”

Check Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida's X post here:

Priyanka Chopra in India In the latest update, Priyanka informed her fans that she has arrived in India again. While she did not explicitly mention that she was in the country to shoot for SSMB29, fans have speculated the same.

She had also posted a “working Holi” post on her Instagram handle; fans believe that the pictures were from the SSMB29 set.

“It’s a working Holi for us 🎬❤️Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones,” she wrote.

SSMB29 leaks: Despite SS Rajamouli’s best efforts to maintain secrecy around his ambitious project, leaks from the sets of SSMB29 continue to surface. Earlier, a scene from the film’s Odisha shoot featuring Mahesh Babu went viral, sparking massive online buzz.

The leaked footage seemingly depicted Prithviraj Sukumaran in a wheelchair-bound role while the Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu knelt before him.

In response to this major breach, the makers have reportedly intensified security, implementing a three-layer protection system to prevent further leaks and safeguard the film’s closely guarded details.