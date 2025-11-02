SSMB29 new leak! Mahesh Babu teases fans about SS Rajamouli movie's star cast, light-hearted banter goes viral

Mahesh Babu starring in upcoming SS Rajamouli's most anticipated film ‘SSMB29’ set social media abuzz after dropping a playful update about the ensemble cast.Urging the director to keep his promise, Sarileru Neekevvaru lead actor took to social media on Saturday night. It's been almost a year since the filming of their next big film together started.

The light-hearted banter with the director started with the 50-year-old actor saying, “It’s November already @ssrajamouli👀.”

Responding to Mahesh Babu, the director in Telugusaid, “Yess… ye cinemaalaki review iddaam anukuntunnaavu ee month( You’re planning to review some movies this month)?"

Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are officially onboard Although the director tried to conceal the big names and keep the star studded cast a suspense, but Mahesh Babu announced the leak, suggesting that Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are officially onboard. Mahesh Babu stated, “Fyi, our Desi girl has been posting every street of Hyderabad on her Insta stories since January @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka Chopra also joined the hilarious exchange after Mahesh Babu playfully mentioned her name, teasing fans about the the ongoing shooting, “Helloooo!! hero!!! You want me to leak all the stories you share with me on set? Mind lo fix aithe blind ga esestha.. (Once I decide on something, I’ll go for it no matter what)👊🏻.”

Rajamouli called upon Mahesh Babu for ruining the surprise but the actor didn't stop at this and went on to reveal Prithviraj Sukumaran’s involvement in the film. He added, “Surprise aaa?😳You mean to say, @PrithviOfficial is also a surprise?”

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacted to this post and said, “Sir @ssrajamouli, I’m running out of alibis for these Hyderabad ‘vacations’. If I keep this up any longer, my family will start doubting me.”

Full light-hearted exchange between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.

Concluding the viral exchange, Mahesh Babu said, “Ori deeni yeshaalo…🤨 It’s okay, @ssrajamouli always saves the best for last.”

'SSMB29' is being described as a globe-trotting jungle adventure, with Mahesh Babu portraying a rugged explorer, like the iconic adventurer Indiana Jones. The film has been shot across locations in India and even the forests of Kenya.

SSMB29 title reveal event Although no official update about a big reveal event was provided in the conversation but as per industry sources the filmmakers will are set to tease fans with the film’s title and first look. As per medai reports, a grand event is scheduled for 16 November at Ramoji Film City. Streaming giant Jio Hotstar will be providing live coverage of the SSMB29 title reveal event, 123telugu.com reported.

