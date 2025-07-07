SSMB29 OTT release: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran movie locks in record deal

SSMB29 OTT release: Rajamouli’s upcoming film with the tentative title “SSMB29,” reportedly locked in a record deal with streaming giant Netflix. Marking as one of the biggest non-theatrical deals the history of Indian cinema, SSMB29 is notable as it marks Rajamouli's first collaboration with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Netflix bought the streaming rights of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer for a hefty price. This comes after OTT success of RRR, whose streaming rights were taken over by Netflix.

Set for 2027 release, according to IMDb, SSMB29 is expected to be a grand project with an estimated budget of ₹1000 crore. Inspired by Indiana Jones, the storyline is being developed by Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli’s father and renowned writer.

After starring alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Hollywood movie 'Heads of State,' Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing for a powerful comeback in the most awaited film SSMB29 with Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Priyanka Chopra shared her feelings about this return to Indian Cinema and called it a “homecoming.” Priyanka Chopra will make a return after a hiatus of 7 as her last film was 2020 Bollywood movie ‘Sky Is Pink’. As per TOI report, the first phase of the film’s shooting took place in Kenya last year.

Described as a global action-adventure story, the IMDb states, “An archaeologist with traits of Lord Hanuman sets out for a globe trotting adventure in the lush jungles of both Amazon and parts of Africa. Only destiny will tell him that there more than this.”