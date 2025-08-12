Stacey Solomon talks about her dramatic weightloss journey, shares transformation pictures

Stacey Solomon recently opened up about her fitness journey. The Loose Women star shared a series of her pictures on Instagram from her time by the pool. Stacey looked stunning in a black two-piece as she posed against the pool and fountain as per Mirror.

Stacey, along with the pictures, shared a note on her transformation. She has been dedicated to consistent weight training since February. The X Factor star believed that building the strength required to manage the challenges of her busy family life is her top priority. “I genuinely only do it because I want to be so strong,” she shared.

The TV personality admitted she feels really pretty at the moment, thanks to a confidence boost from her sister. “Feeling beautiful – my sister hyped me up today and made me feel really pretty, so I’m posting these,” she wrote alongside her holiday pictures.

Stacey Solomon on weight loss “My body looks a little different from last year's summer holiday. I am actually so proud of myself because I’ve stuck to my weight training consistently since February. Kept quiet and just got my head down & kept going,” she further wrote in her post.

Stacey added, “I genuinely only do it because I want to be so strong. Like boss bitch strong. I want to forever be able to pick up my babies with ease & carry double buggies on my shoulder when necessary.”

Additionally, Stacey also discussed body positivity. She explained that, regardless of size or form, she adored her body just as much last year as she does now. “I’ve always been beautiful,” she said, encouraging others to avoid working out just for appearance.

Stacey also shared some advice to fans. She said one needs to commit to fitness for strength and everyday life. “Do it so you can wrestle your 17-year-old and carry all three toddlers in 40-degree heat, and you’ll enjoy the journey more,” she said.

From mum duties to holiday confidence, Stacey Solomon proves that real transformation is about feeling strong, capable, and proud in your own skin.

