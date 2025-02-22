‘Stage of giving Zero f*cks’: Hina Khan reacts to Rozlyn Khan’s claims of her ‘lying’ about breast cancer stage | Watch

Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage three breast cancer, is back in the headlines for her diagnosis. But this time, it is because a fellow actress, Rozlyn Khan, has accused her of lying about the stage of her cancer.

Rozlyn, a stage 4 cancer survivor herself, claimed Hina has stage 2 breast cancer as she questioned how someone battling a terminal illness could remain so active.

Rozlyn has since faced immense backlash for her comments and has now revoked a reaction from Hina, too.

Hina, who decided to get through this tough stage of her life with a positive foot forward, posted an Instagram Reel, taking an indirect or direct jibe at Rozlyn Khan for her comments.

In this clip, Hina can be seen sipping her drink peacefully as she is sitting in a bathrobe.

She wrote, "Meanwhile me in my room, Enjoying the ‘Stage’ of giving Zero f*cks."

Hina captioned the Reel, “Cleaning my Aura, one sip at a time..Oops.”

Watch Hina Khan's reply to Rozlyn Khan:

Here's how Hina Khan's fans reacted to the video: Hina Khan's fan “loved” her reaction to Rozlyn Khan's claims and dubbed it as 'Queen Behaviour,'

“That's the Savage Queen Behaviour,” a user said, while another added: “No Rozlyn aunty harmed in this video.”

“Is that a rose grilled water, OOPS,” a fan quipped.

A user said, “Good brave girl,” as another suggested, “They say ignorance is a bliss.”

Ankita Lokhande also publicly supported Hina and criticized Rozlyn for her accusations against someone who has been fighting bravely. Ankita also called Rozlyn “cheap” for questioning Hina’s battle with cancer.

What did Rozlyn Khan say? Rozlyn Khan claimed that Hina Khan was lying about her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis, and questioned how someone battling a terminal illness could remain so active.

She also accused Hina of bribing her doctors to conceal medical reports and using her cancer diagnosis for publicity.

Rozlyn urged Dr Mandar Nadkarni, who is also her doctor, to disclose details about Hina Khan’s treatment, alleging that Hina was misleading the public about her condition.