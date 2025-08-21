From solo specials to talk-show spoofs and quirky game formats, India’s stand-up comics have entered a new rat race of creating their own signature shows to grab audiences, stand out in a crowded content space, and cash in on a booming comedy scene.

Whether it is Madhur Virli’s stand-up comedy talent hunt Madhur Model, Vivek Samtani’s blind-date guessing show Andha Pyaar, or Gaurav Kapoor’s lie-detection game Lie Hard, these intellectual property (IP)-driven formats are racking up millions of views on YouTube.

Industry watchers comment that while comedians and comic collectives have been experimenting with different formats of shows for years, the sudden popularity and controversies that followed India’s Got Latent and the first season of the Pretty Good Roast Show in the latter half of 2024 sparked a fresh wave of format-driven comedy in India this year.

“Rather than fading after their initial runs, the buzz around both shows has set a template that other comics are more eager to create more and ride the wave," said Harman Preet Singh, founder of Bengaluru-based comedy production house HAK Ventures, popularly known as the Underground Comedy Club. “Controversy became currency."

Profitability comes with popularity. Popular comics can skip IP building and sell out solo shows and tours, where they get the highest engagement. Such large-scale performance leads to profitability, Singh added.

Sensing the strong engagement these shows generate, brands have shed their hesitation and are increasingly stepping in with sponsorships, whether by backing entire shows or specific episodes, validating the commercial potential of this edgy space.

“Comedy is already the language of Gen Z culture, making it the perfect fit for us," said Anupam Gurnani, chief marketing officer, IndoBevs, parent company of beverage brand BroCode that has alcoholic and non-alcoholic products. “We gave creators complete creative freedom—even encouraging them to roast our own brand."

Key Takeaways Comics are launching IP-driven format shows to stand out and monetize.

Brands like BroCode and Cashify are investing in multi-episode sponsorships.

Shows deliver strong recall but often struggle to break even.

Legal contracts and controversy management are now standard practice.

Prize giveaways are legal if tied to skill-based challenges.

Nakul Kumar, co-founder of the smartphone refurbishing brand Cashify, echoed the sentiment, emphasising the impact of recall value that such shows create for the brand. “The popularity of these comics gives a massive push to the visibility of these brands," Kumar said.

Behind the scenes

While these shows have not immediately translated into lucrative profit-making ventures—with some barely breaking even and others still running at a loss—they have succeeded in creating strong recall value and significantly boosting the visibility of both comics and sponsoring brands.

“Most shows barely manage to break even," said Baneet Chhabra, co-founder of Playground Comedy Studio, which has produced The Pretty Good Roast Show, Madhur Model, Lie Hard and others. “What people see on YouTube is the polished final cut. Behind the scenes, it’s a costly affair."

“I do not wish to take this format to other OTT platforms beyond YouTube because the majority of the free-comedy content hungry young audience is on this platform and actively looking to discover new content in this space," Samtani said.

These shows also often serve as launchpads for lesser-known comics, who gain visibility by sharing panels with more popular names, as the formats typically feature a mixed lineup.

While the focus is on having a mixed set of comics on the panel with whom he shares a deep connection, Samtani ensures each one comes with a different perspective and emotional maturity that adds to the depth of the show. He consciously tries to pick at least one fresh face, who has been performing for a while but has not gained social media popularity, to push discoverability for the less well-known comic.

That said, these formats come with their own set of challenges. A recurring set of panellists from within the comedy community, who appear across multiple shows, risks creating a sense of monotony for viewers.

Further, while Samtani recognises the fact that the pool to pick comics from is limited, he said that each show has a unique flavour. “With each show having a different format, there is room for the comics to experiment and present a different side of themselves to the world. For instance, my show (Andha Pyaar) explores the dating and love angle, a show like Lie Hard tests the nostalgia of childhood memories and bluffing skills, while in a format like the Pretty Good Roast Show, the writing ability of comics is put to the test."

The lingering shadows of past controversies also compel brands and producers to tread cautiously while developing new formats.

“We strive to make our production strategy more foolproof, but controversies are unpredictable," said Playground's Chhabra about the controversies surrounding the first season of Pretty Good Roast Show, where former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover and influencer Kusha Kapila scrutinised the creators for offensive jokes cracked at them on the show.

Cashify’s Kumar also highlighted that they are cautious while working on comedy shows, with stronger legal contracts in place now. Cashify has sponsored episodes of other concept shows in the past.

Hooking the audience

In addition, since these shows are typically staged before live audiences and often include participants beyond just the panel of comics, creators frequently introduce cash prizes, rewards, or freebie giveaways to maintain engagement, attract more attention, and encourage participation. While such practices have occasionally raised eyebrows, legal experts clarify that they remain permissible as long as the giveaways are tied to skill-based challenges and adhere to specified value limits.

“Awarding prize money in such digital concept shows might appear questionable, but it is not inherently illegal," said Nakul Gandhi, founder of Delhi-based NG Law Chambers, who represents and is a consultant for several content creators. “In fact, the Calcutta High Court, in the 2000 Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) case, held that if giveaways are structured around skill or knowledge-based challenges rather than chance, they can be legally classified as games of skill. As long as the rewards are based on skill and remain within reasonable limits, they fall within the permissible framework."