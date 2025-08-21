Behind the boom: Comic-led format shows capture audiences and brand budgets
Pratishtha Bagai 4 min read 21 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Summary
Creators are navigating legal risks and production costs while building IP-led properties that resonate with Gen Z audiences and offer new visibility for emerging comics.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
From solo specials to talk-show spoofs and quirky game formats, India’s stand-up comics have entered a new rat race of creating their own signature shows to grab audiences, stand out in a crowded content space, and cash in on a booming comedy scene.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story