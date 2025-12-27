Star Trek actor Tyler Perry sued for sexual assault, aspiring actor Mario Rodriguez seeks $77 million in damages

Star Trek actor Tyler Perry seems to be in trouble after an aspiring actor filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the 56-year-old. Perry's legal team dismissed the lawsuit as a financial ploy and termed it "money grab" case.

The complainant identified as Mario Rodriguez, a model who played a minor role in Tyler Perry's 2016 movie Boo! A Madea Halloween. According to People's report, Mario Rodriguez accused Tyler Perry of sexual assault and alleged that he made unwanted sexual advances while promising him roles. Seeking $77 million in damages, the lawsuit was filed on 25 December.

As per the report, the complainant was approached by a trainer in 2015 who insisted that Perry wanted to meet him while he was at a Los Angeles gym. Following a phone conversation, Perry had offered him a small role in the Madea Halloween movie, the actor alleged. Rodriguez went on to play "Frat Guy #10" in the movie.

Attorney Jonathan J Delshad, who also represented Derek Dixon, is representing his case. Earlier this year, actor Derek Dixon made similar allegations against Perry.

"Mr. Rodriguez is looking forward to his day in court and holding Mr. Perry accountable for his actions. We do hope a jury award enough money to make Perry regret his actions," USA TODAY quoted Mario Rodriguez lawyer's statement.

Attorney Jonathan J Delshad added, “Unfortunately, statements like those made by Perry’s attorneys do nothing but enable Mr. Perry to continue to victimize people like Mr. Rodriguez. My client looks forward to a jury's determination of what happened.”

Tyler Perry's lawyer reacts Meanwhile, attorney Alex Spiro representing Tyler Perry in a statement on 26 December said, "Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab."

Notably Dixon's lawsuit was originally filed in California state court but has been relocated to federal court in Georgia. According to Jonathan J Delshad, Dixon’s claims “are alive and well, and none of them have failed; they were just moved to a different court.”

