Step inside Akshay Kumar's real-life Bhoot Bangla: A tour of Jaipur's 350-year-old palace with a royal past

The new release of Bollywood, Bhooth Bangla, is here. Bringing back the humour of actor Akshay Kumar in a horror-comedy, the film is helmed by Priyadarshan. The film revolves around Arjun (played by Kumar), who inherits a grand ancestral bungalow called 'Acharya Niwas' in Mangalpur, where he hosts his sister's wedding. Dubbed Bhooth Bangla by locals, the family soon experiences spooky incidents linked to one dark entity.

Real-life mansion in Bhooth Bangla; take tour So, where is this haunted mansion of Bhooth Bangla in real life? Turns out, there is no haunted house. The film was mainly shot inside the Chomu Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This 350-year-old mansion-turned-heritage hotel previously featured in Akshay and Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

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Featuring winding corridors, sprawling courtyard and regal beauty, Chomu Place is truly a work of art. Designed following Indian Vastushastra principles, the huge mansion was originally known as Chomugarh Fort. It belongs to a branch of the Samode estate.

Over 3 centuries old, the palace was established in the 16th century by Rao Gopalji in 1550, who was the fourth son of Raja Prithviraj Singhji I of Jaipur.

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Chomu Palace was primarily built to house the army and chiefs. A 5-meter-thick outer protective stone wall was strategically placed around the palace to ward off invaders or enemies.

The palace is inspired by a rich Blend of Rajput, Mughal and European architecture. The palace comes with intricate jaali work, delicate lattice screens carved in stone that allow light and air to filter through beautifully. Inside, the walls and ceilings are richly adorned with frescoes and murals depicting scenes from mythology, royal hunts, and court life, offering a quick glance at the regal past. Further enhancing its grandeur is the exquisite marble inlay work, known as pietra dura, where semi-precious stones are set to create elaborate floral and geometric patterns across floors and walls.

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How to stay at Chomu Palace from Bhooth Bangla The palace was restored and turned into a royal heritage hotel, which today offers luxury, comfort and a taste of regality to people. It comes with all modern facilities, with tradition across 100 suites to take anyone into the opulent lifestyles of the Rajput Royalty. Some of the highlights of the property are royal antique furniture, marble rooms, luxurious bath tubs, pool, traditional Rajasthani cuisine and more.

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The hotel also offers banquet services.

Hotel Chomu Palace is located on the National Highway 11, about 45 kilometres from Jaipur and 255 kilometres from Delhi.

Cost per night Anyone can book their stay at Chomu Palace at prices starting at ₹39,999 to ₹51,999 per night for various suites, as per NDTV. The palace is also apt for a royal wedding, which can cost somewhere between ₹50,00,000 and ₹70,00,000 for a 2-day wedding event.

It is managed by The Dangayach Group.

Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla was released on 17 April 2026 worldwide. The film stars Akshay Kumar alongside Asrani, Paresh Rawal , Rajpal Yadav , Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.