Stephen Colbert slams Paramount at Writers Guild: 'The revolution was losing $40 million a year — It had to go'

Stephen Colbert used one of his last big nights in the spotlight to take a clear shot at his parent company Paramount — and the crowd loved every word of it.

Stephen Colbert hits back at his parent company - Paramount The veteran late-night host picked up the Walter Bernstein Award at the 78th Annual Writers Guild Awards in New York on Sunday night. The prize goes to someone who has "demonstrated with creativity, grace and bravery a willingness to confront social injustice in the face of adversity."

Advertisement

It is named after Walter Bernstein, an American screenwriter who lost his job during Hollywood's Red Scare in the 1950s, and has only been handed out twice before.

The timing could not have been more loaded. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is due to end on 21 May after ten years — and many in the industry believe the axe did not fall for the reasons Paramount has given. The network said it was "purely a financial decision."

Not many people believed them.

Advertisement

In his speech, Colbert drew a careful line between himself and the award's namesake, telling the room he had never really thought about what the blacklist actually was.

"The blacklist wasn't a law or a regulation or an executive order," he said. “It was a voluntary industry-wide agreement to deny work to left-leaning artists out of fear that certain members of the government might publicly attack the parent corporation of these artists or the union that they belong to. It was that threat, only the threat, of trouble that ended so many careers. And now while to be associated with Mr. Bernstein in any way is a great honour, I want to be clear that I do not deserve the implied parallel here.”

Advertisement

He then went further — and the room caught exactly what he was doing.

"This is not the 1950s. This is not the Red Scare. And, as far as I can tell, no one in late-night is fomenting a revolution. As we know, the revolution will not be televised. It was going to be televised, but then Paramount bought it. Evidently, the revolution was losing, like, $40 million a year — it had to go. I hear the revolution is thinking about starting a Substack."

He never once said Donald Trump's name. He did not need to.

The show had been in trouble for months. Earlier this year, Colbert publicly accused CBS of blocking a planned guest interview from going to air. He had also called Paramount's $16 million legal settlement with Trump a "big fat bribe" — a settlement many saw as the company trying to keep the White House onside while its sale to Skydance Media worked its way through regulators.

Advertisement

Paramount denied any of it had anything to do with the show's cancellation.

Colbert let the audience join the dots themselves.

He then turned to his writing staff — reading out jokes that had been cut during his decade on the show and making clear he wanted them to find work after May.

"The actual 'Go' message from President Trump to launch last week's Iran attack was 'Operation Epic Fury is approved. No aborts, good luck,'" Colbert said. "Coincidentally, 'No aborts, good luck' was also the majority opinion in the Dobbs Decision."

He shared another, from the height of the #MeToo movement: "At the height of #MeToo, when it was reported that Louis CK took off all his clothes to masturbate in front of two women, one of my female writers offered me this joke: 'Oh, my God, he masturbates like a toddler poops.'"

Advertisement

The point of the exercise was plain. "If you liked any of these ideas, please employ these lovely folks after May 21," Colbert said. "They have so much to offer.… They are the best writing staff I have ever known at any show, and I have loved our time together, which wasn't as much time as I would like. I started in late-night as one of them. Thanks to Robert [Smigel], Dana Carvey, and Jon Stewart, and many other people, I ended up in front of the camera every night, which is a very good job with its own responsibilities, meaning you can't be in the writers room as much as you used to be."

He closed not with a joke but with something quieter — a note about what he will miss most when it is all over.

Advertisement

"And to some, hosting may seem like a hard job, and sometimes it is, but what's also hard is hearing the laughter from the room down the hall and not being able to go in. If you've ever been lucky enough to be in that room, you will always want to be in that sound. And what is really gonna be hard is missing these people, who despite the fresh hell — whatever it is — that the news washes in, make that beautiful sound happen every day. So to them, and all of you, and Walter Bernstein, and to our guild, thank you so much."

Advertisement

The Late Show signs off for the last time on 21 May.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.