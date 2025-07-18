Stephen Colbert's late-night show on CBS to end in May 2026: Report

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end its 10-year run on CBS in May 2026. The show was the most-watched late-night program on US broadcast television and a frequent platform for satire aimed at President Donald Trump.

However, the show will be retired, and Colbert will not be replaced. New episodes will air until the end of the broadcast TV season in May 2026.

Senator Adam Schiff of California, a Democrat, was a guest on Thursday's episode.

"If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better," Schiff wrote on X.

‘Purely financial’ “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount,” CBS executives said in a statement.

Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, is seeking approval from the US Federal Communications Commission for an $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media.

This month, Paramount agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Republican President Donald Trump over an interview with his former Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris, that CBS's “60 Minutes” broadcast in October.

Here's how Stephen Colbert reacted: Stephen Colbert told his audience on Thursday that he was informed of his show's cancellation the night before. The audience booed, and Colbert responded: "Yeah, I share your feelings."

"I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away," the 61-year-old comedian said.

"It is a fantastic job," Colbert said on Thursday. "I wish somebody else was getting it, and it's a job that I'm looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months."

He thanked executives at CBS, his show's audience and the 200 people who work on the show.

About The Late Show "The Late Show" debuted in 1993 with David Letterman as host after he was passed over for NBC's "The Tonight Show." Colbert, a regular on "The Daily Show" before he hosted "The Colbert Report" on Comedy Central, took over "The Late Show" in 2015.

Late-night shows have seen their audiences shrink as viewers have shifted from traditional television to streaming.

"Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult," said the statement from Paramount Co-CEO and CBS CEO George Cheeks, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf.

After Midnight canceled CBS canceled another late-night show, "After Midnight," in March. That show had run immediately after the "Late Show."

