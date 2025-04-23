Steven Spielberg, George Lucas to present AFI Life Achievement Award to Francis Ford Coppola

Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): The American Film Institute (AFI) has announced that Francis Ford Coppola will be honoured with the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award, recognising his significant contributions to the film industry.

The award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with a star-studded group of presenters and guests in attendance, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

George Lucas and Steven Spielberg will present the award to Coppola, joining a list of notable figures including Gia and Roman Coppola, Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Dustin Hoffman, Ron Howard, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane, Spike Lee, Ralph Macchio, and Al Pacino.

AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale praised Coppola's unparalleled impact on cinema, and said, "There is only one Francis Ford Coppola. And it is AFI's honour to gather the art and entertainment communities, along with his family, friends and colleagues to celebrate cinema, all of it and the very best of it."

The AFI Life Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose work has advanced the film art, stood the test of time, and earned widespread acclaim.

Recent honorees include Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, and Diane Keaton.

Coppola's iconic films, including 'The Godfather', 'The Godfather Part II', and 'Apocalypse Now', will be celebrated during the tribute, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.