‘Steven Spielberg of India’: Team Baahubali releases SS Rajamouli’s rare acting video on his birthday; fans react

Director SS Rajamouli turned 52 on October 10, 2025. On this occasion, Team Baahubali released a behind-the-scenes video of the Telugu director enacting scenes with Baahubali actors, such as Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Nassar.

“Vision. Courage. Passion. From the kingdom of Maahishmathi, we bow to the visionary who imagined it all. Wishing our Director, SS Rajamouli garu a very Happy Birthday!” it wrote on Twitter (now X).

The BTS video shows SS Rajamouli enacting legendary scenes from the Baahubali movie. He shows Nassar how he expects the veteran actor to do the animated scenes that would later become immensely popular.

Rajamouli also shows Prabash and Daggubati how he expects them to handle spears and maces during war scenes. Telugu movie fans reacted enthusiastically as they got to see their favourite director acting in the Baahubali BTS video.

“When your director acts better than most actors just to show them how it’s done. Perfection isn’t demanded, it’s demonstrated. That’s Rajamouli’s way. This is why his movies feel alive, every detail was lived by him first,” posted one user.

“Who’s (evadara) James Cameron!” exclaimed one fan.

“Steven Spielberg of India,” commented another.

“There are heroes who attract audiences. There are very few directors who do that too! And this man is at the top!” posted another.

One fan wrote, “We are blessed to have him.”

“Rajampuli sir's movie release date is like a festival for me... Happy birthday to the legendary director,” wished another fan.

“That's why no one can take credit away from SSR from his movies success, not even heroes who often gets credited for films’ success, but not in SSR movies. That's why often heroes fail in next movies after SSR film. The greatest ever who makes you feel to watch movie first-day-first-show,” came from another.

Baahubali: The Epic The birthday wish for SS Rajamouli reminds the fans about Baahubali: The Epic, releasing on October 31. The upcoming Telugu film combines Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into a single remastered version.

Baahubali: The Epic also offers enhanced visuals and unseen footage. The 5.5-hour movie tells the journey of Mahendra Baahubali from a hidden prince to the ruler of Mahishmati.