Stevie Nicks postpones shows after shoulder injury

Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Steve Nicks has been forced to postpone her upcoming tour dates for the next two months after the iconic singer fractured her shoulder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled," Nicks shared in a statement posted on Instagram. "Please note that October dates will be unaffected."

Nicks' tour was originally slated to start in Brooklyn on August 8, but now the debut date will be October 1 in Portland, Oregon. Other impacted dates include shows in Detroit, Toronto, Boston and Tampa, among others, as per the outlet.

"Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience," the statement said.

The complete list of rescheduled shows is available on Nick's Instagram post below, as per the outlet.

Nicks' announcement comes a week after she and former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham had revealed that they would finally be reissuing their lone studio album, Buckingham Nicks, in September. That record was considered a commercial letdown at the time of its release in 1973, according to The Hollywood Reporter.