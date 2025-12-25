Stranger Things 5 mania takes over Google – Check cool Upside Down animation

Google has released a fun Easter egg to its search engine to mark the premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2.

With hours left for the release of the second half of the final season of the Netflix show, Google is now offering fans a Stranger Things-themed interactive scavenger hunt – all you have to do is type ‘Stranger Things’ in the search bar, and watch the magic unfold.

The Google animation for Stranger Things Season 5 features an interactive Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) 20-sided dice on its search page, which, when clicked, rolls and cracks into a red screen, ultimately flipping your search screen into the “Upside Down” for a final D&D-style adventure.

Stranger Things Season 5 scavenger hunt on Google Search: Step-by-step guide Search ‘Stranger Things’ on Google's search bar

A D&D dice will appear at the bottom of the homepage.

Click on the dice.

The D&D dice will crack into a red screen.

Google's search window will transform into the Upside Down for a final D&D adventure.

According to some media reports, a few users received a QR code that led them to a scavenger hunt game on Google Search, which takes fans on a 20-quest adventure after solving a puzzle.

Finale to bring ‘full closure’ Showrunner Ross Duffer said the final season is designed to bring full closure — resolving the mysteries of the Upside Down, Vecna, the Demogorgons and the Mind Flayer, while completing the arcs of the core characters.

The most recent trailer for Stranger Things' final season also teases that the gang may actually go into the Upside Down at some point before the show ends.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: When will it release in India? Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will begin streaming on Netflix India on December 26 at 6:30 AM IST.

The final episode, which will drop on December 31 (New Year’s Eve), will also receive a limited theatrical release in select international markets.

What happened in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1? The first batch of episodes raised the stakes considerably. Hawkins is now under military control, with daily life disrupted as the town grapples with the fallout of supernatural events. Joyce, Hopper and Eleven take increasingly dangerous journeys into the Upside Down, determined to locate Vecna and understand the true nature of the threat.

One of the season’s most shocking moments saw a Demogorgon attack at the Wheeler home, resulting in Holly Wheeler being dragged into the Upside Down — a development that immediately escalated the urgency of the group’s mission.