Stranger Things 5 trailer unveiled: Full cast, release timeline on OTT, and what to expect in the final season

Netflix has officially unveiled the trailer for the much-anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, setting the stage for an epic conclusion to the hit sci-fi saga. Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things 5 picks up in the fall of 1987 as Hawkins reels from the devastating events of Season 4 — with Max in a coma and the Upside Down beginning to spread across the town.

The new trailer teases high stakes and a darker tone, ending with a chilling shot of Vecna re-emerging to wage war against the Hawkins gang. With the town under military quarantine and Eleven forced into hiding, the group is united by a single mission: find and destroy Vecna once and for all.

“Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna,” reads the official synopsis. “But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown.”

Stranger Things Season 5 release schedule: Three-part format Netflix confirmed that Stranger Things 5 will be released in three volumes:

Volume 1 (Episodes 1–4): November 26

Volume 2 (Episodes 5–7): Christmas Day

Finale (Episode 8): New Year’s Eve

All episodes will drop at 5 p.m. PT on their respective dates.

Full cast returns, new faces join Fan favorites Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), and others reprise their roles for the final season. New additions to the cast include:

Linda Hamilton (The Terminator) in a mysterious role

Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler

Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow

Alex Breaux as Lt. Akers

Jamie Campbell Bower also returns as Vecna, the central antagonist.

Closing the Circle

The countdown to the end begins November 26.

Watch the teaser of Stanger Things Season 5 here:

