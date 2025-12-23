‘Vecna teri fielding set hai’: Rohit Sharma preps for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 ahead of release. WATCH

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 episodes are set to stream online soon as the Hawkins group fight against evil Vecna.

Sneha Biswas
Updated23 Dec 2025, 12:47 PM IST
Rohit Sharma in a promo for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2.
Rohit Sharma in a promo for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2.(Netflix India)

Netflix's much-awaited finale season of Stranger Things 5 is just days away from release. After the success of Volume 1, Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will bring back the group fighting against Vecna.

On Tuesday, the OTT giant dropped a new promo, featuring Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 promo

In the promo, Sharma is seen gearing up for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2.

As his team is seen grooving and relaxing in the locker room, the Hitman of India tells them to get serious. “Listen carefully. The finale is coming,” he tells everyone. Not just your career, your entire life could get flipped upside down.

He goes on to tell his team about the “opposition” and his mind games.

“Opposition can attack from anywhere, through the ground, the wall or even the roof.”

He continues to unveil a special kit for the team as he refers to the character, Steve Harrington (played by Joe Keery) from Stranger Things.

Rohit Sharma on Vecna

As someone asks him who their opposition is, Sharma replies, “The same guy who lifts people up like kites, Vecna.”

“Get ready, boys. It's time to straighten the upside down. Vecna, your fielding is set.”

Sharing the promo, Netflix confirmed the release date of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 in India.

Watch:

Is Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 releasing on Christmas in India?

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will premiere on OTT on the occasion of Christmas 2025. In the US, the show will stream online on December 25 with episodes going live at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. However, for fans in India, the same episodes will be available on December 26, starting at 6:30 am.

The app posted on social media: “Hitman aa raha hai upside down ko seedha karne (Hitman of India is coming to set upside down straight). Watch Stranger Things 5: Volume 2, out 26 December at 6:30 AM IST, only on Netflix.”

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 episodes: Titles, runtime

Amid the growing buzz around the show's release, recently, makers unveiled the titles and runtime for the upcoming episodes of Stranger Things 5.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ross Duffer and his co-creator Matt Duffer confirmed the final runtimes for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 episodes.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will have three episodes with a total runtime of about three and a half hours. Continuing from Volume 1, it includes:

Episode 5 “Shock Jock”--1hr 8min

Episode 6 “Escape From Camazotz”-- 1hr 15min

Episode 7 “The Bridge”-- 1hr 6min

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 cast

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield.

