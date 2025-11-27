'Stranger Things already crashes,' Mixed emotions as season 5 premiers on Netflix

The wait is finally over for Hawkins fans as Stranger Things has returned for its epic final season, sending social media into a frenzy. However, the excitement soon turned into frustration as Netflix experienced an outage, with viewers complaining about the platform freezing. The technical issues, however, appeared to be short-lived.

“Stranger Things already crashed nice!” wrote one viewer on X.

“This Netflix crashing, I just wanted to watch Stranger Things,” another posted, while one user echoed, “My Netflix froze, damn it, everyone’s logging in to watch Stranger Things.”

Shortly after writing, “Netflix seems to be down for me Nooooooo,” another fan later updated, “And it’s back up, here we go! I’m staying off this app until I finish the new Stranger Things episodes because I don’t want to risk seeing any spoilers.”

A wave of online reactions shows fans declaring their affection for the show and preparing to binge the latest journey of Eleven and her friends.

One fan wrote on X that the perfect Stranger Things snack is ready, sharing: “just remembered I have eggos in my freezer, I am prepared for whatever Stranger Things S5 brings."

Echoing a similar sentiment, another internet user shared, “Waffles this morning, Surfer Boy Pizza for dinner, and then popcorn in my Demogorgon popcorn bucket for the viewing tonight!”

“Tonight is like my family's Olympics…my mom went and got stranger things food…my dad has netflix ALREADY up n running…my sister and I are in our themed attire..yeah, we’re all very serious about this,” shared another fan.

A third X user posted, “So we are sailing the seven seas tonight and watching the new season of stranger things in our discord. Im bringing eggos, what are you bringing?”

One fan posted a critical take, noting that even 20 minutes into the season they found several moments “cringe-worthy” and were eager to see Nancy’s character step into action.

"20 mins into stranger things season 5 and i've already cringed 10 times please wrap this shit up when does nancy start popping shit," the user wrote.

Stranger Things Season 5 Stranger Things Season 5 brings the Hawkins heroes back to their hometown for one final battle against Vecna and the Upside Down. The new chapter is expected to show Eleven confronting her former psychic companion — One, also known as Vecna — while Will’s long-standing connection to the Upside Down becomes more defined.

Volume 1 has now been released on Netflix. The platform confirmed the debut with the announcement: “STRANGER THINGS 5 VOL. 1 IS NOW ON NETFLIX,” even as viewers reported issues with the server during the initial rollout.

The second set of episodes is scheduled to arrive on 25 December, coinciding with Christmas Day, while the final episode of the season will be released on New Year’s Eve.