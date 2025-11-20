Stranger Things creators elevate creative elements for final season

*

The Duffer Brothers are "scaling up" the quality of final "Stranger Things" season

*

“Stranger Things” finale will open in theaters on December 31

*

British actor Millie Bobby Brown describes saying goodbye to role as emotional and nostalgic

By Danielle Broadway

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Matt and Ross Duffer, the twin directors known as The Duffer Brothers, have pushed to raise the stakes with each season of “Stranger Things,” a strategy they say is crucial as the series heads into its fifth and final chapter.

The last season of the science fiction series premieres on November 26, and will be released in three parts on Netflix.

“We sort of modeled it ('Stranger Things') after 'Game of Thrones.' We like the idea of scaling out or scaling up in sort of the way that movie sequels would,” Matt told Reuters.

One of the things that the brothers wanted to take to the next level in the acclaimed series is having bigger visual effects each season.

However, more importantly for them, it is the story and characters that continue to entice audiences.

“People have a real connection to these characters; they’ve been with us on this journey for 10 years now,” Ross said.

“People are going to want to see it ('Stranger Things') come to its conclusion,” he added.

Season 5 of the series stars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven along with Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper and other cast members that reprise their roles from previous seasons.

To cap off the series, the Duffer Brothers will debut the “Stranger Things” finale in theaters on December 31, with screenings in more than 350 locations across the U.S. and Canada at 5 p.m. PST.

The co-creators are excited for fans to connect in a new way as they say goodbye to the series in front of the big screen.

For British actor Millie Bobby Brown, who played the main character since she was 12 years old, finishing the final season was “emotional” and “nostalgic” for her and her co-stars.

“The last day we were very present though. It was a very sweet day,” the “Damsel” actor said.

While it may be a farewell to the original “Stranger Things” series, Brown is fully up for more science fiction roles in the future.

“It ('Stranger Things') has only excited me to step more into that world,” she said.

“I never say no until I read a script,” she added. Matt and Ross Duffer announced the launch of Upside Down Pictures in 2022, marking an overall deal with Netflix that will also include a live-action "Stranger Things" spin-off series.

The franchise has also spawned the Tony-winning Broadway play,“Stranger Things: First Shadow," as well as video games, cosplay, in-person immersive experiences and merchandise licensing deals.

The final season of "Stranger Things" was delayed by dual Hollywood strikes in 2023.