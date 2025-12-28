Stranger Things fans reveal intense expectations from last episode The Rightside Up: 'Don't kill Dustin, Steve, Hopper'

The popular Netflix show Stranger Things is finally coming to an end with the finale episode 'The Rightside Up' slated for New Year release. The most awaited last 3 episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 which were released on the occasion of Christmas have aroused the excitement for a grand finale.

Social media expectations Amid intensifying excitement for the last episode of the most anticipated and nerve-wrecking series, social media users revealed their expectations.

Expecting dramatic, exhilarating and supernatural grand climax of the beloved series, a user wrote, “Amazing finale that will make the last 9 years feel worth it and earned. They still have lots of questions to answer and things to explain and story arcs to finish… but no matter what, don’t kill Dustin, Steve or Hopper.”

Another user remarked, “2 hours of a finale and 40 minutes of that is epilogue..how the **** are we gonna wrap this up.”

A third comment read, “If Happy Days coined the term “jumping the shark” then #StrangerThings jumped the mother of all great whites. As a diehard fan, I’m so glad this show is ending. They just didn’t know how to wrap it up. 1 more episode left. Hopefully the spinoff is a little more serious.”

A fourth user stated, “Damn I can’t believe we have to wait for the Series Finale I can’t believe it’s all going to happen in the Final episode they’re really leaving it all to a 2 Hour Finale!!!! I guess movies happen in that time but damn I feel like it’s too little time 😩😩😩 #StrangerThings.”

A fifth user said, “Stanger Things forced a coming out as gay scene into the latest season despite being completely unrelated to the show blew the second to last episode of season 5. It killed the flow of a season that was crescendoing toward the final episode. Hollywood needs to stop this.”

"I've already resigned myself to the fact that the last episode will be awful because it's impossible for them to wrap up so many storylines in two hours plus the series finale #StrangerThings

All you need to know about Stranger Things season 5 episode 8 Netflix on Sunday dropped a spoiler of episode 8 and stated, “In the last Stranger Things episode — The Finale, arriving on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. PT — the crew faces the most powerful darkness it has ever known.”

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer said, “At the end of [Episode 7], there’s a sense of dread or uncertainty that pervades,” adding, “There’s a look and a moment between [Eleven] and Kali where it seems as though Eleven has agreed to Kali’s plan to stay in the Upside Down when it explodes. So, even if they are to succeed, there’s a big question mark in terms of what’s going to happen to Eleven.” Tension surrounds as Eleven feels uneasy about the sacrifice her sister, Kali asked her to make.

The 2-hour, 8-minute episode "The Rightside Up" isn't the longest episode of Stranger Things, Ross Duffer's creative partner and brother Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. Matt Duffer said, "It's very large in scale, but I think it's more character-focused than any of the other episodes in the season. With the 2-hour runtime, you're able to do both."

Stranger Things season 5 episode 8 release date Filmed in Atlanta, Netflix is set to release the last episode of the fifth and the final season in India on 1 January at 6:30 AM. The Season 5 Volume 2 of the web series comprises a total of eight episodes, the first four were released on 26 November and the last 3 of the remaining four premiered on 26 December.

For Stranger Things season 5 Volume 2 episodes streaming on Netflix, refer to the list given below:

Episode 1: “The Crawl”

Episode 2: “The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler”

Episode 3: “The Turnbow Trap”

Episode 4: “Sorcerer”

Episode 5: “Shock Jock”

Episode 6: “Escape From Camazotz”