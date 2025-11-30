Stranger Things fans revisit how Chevy Chase’s Fletch shaped Hopper as Season 5 excitement builds

The build-up to the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has brought renewed attention to the puzzle of influences behind the Netflix series. The Duffers have always leaned on 1980s pop culture, but one name keeps resurfacing in conversations around the show’s tone - Chevy Chase. Specifically, his 1985 comedy Fletch, a film many younger viewers may not link to Hawkins at all.

How Fletch entered the Stranger Things conversation The connection surfaced years ago. In a 2018 interview with Variety, David Harbour (Hopper) said the Duffer brothers were “very specific each year with the movies” they use as tonal anchors. Fletch was one of the films they had pinned to the board. Harbour explained that the movie’s looseness - a detective story played with a shrug - influenced how Hopper moved through parts of Season 3.

It wasn’t a direct copy. More of a tone. Something the show could dip into when the plot got heavy. And it fits easily with the Duffers’ catalog of references, many of which cycle in and out depending on the season’s storyline.

What the film meant for Hopper Season 3 showed it most clearly. Hopper goes undercover, throws out quick lines, and steps into situations without the usual dramatic pause. Those beats drew comparisons to Chase’s approach in Fletch - casual, slightly messy, but sharp enough to advance the plot.

Harbour noted that this wasn’t accidental. It was a deliberate tonal choice, made alongside several other films the Duffers tracked for the same season.

Visual nods and on-screen reminders The influence didn’t stop with character tone. Fans spotted Fletch listed on the marquee at the Starcourt Mall multiplex, placed next to Back to the Future and Cocoon. Small references, but they underline how often the show turns to 1980s pop culture for grounding.

Why is Chase himself not appearing Even with these touchpoints, the team made no move to cast Chevy Chase. There was never a suggestion that he’d show up in Hawkins. The references were meant to stay as references — part of the internal rulebook for the show rather than a setup for a cameo.

As the second half of Season 5 approaches, Stranger Things continues to operate with the same formula: a mix of nostalgia, scattered influences, and selective callbacks. Fletch remains one of them, shaping tone from a distance rather than through an on-screen appearance.

FAQs How is Fletch connected to Stranger Things? David Harbour said the Duffers used Fletch as a tonal reference while developing Hopper in Season 3.

Did Chevy Chase ever appear or get approached for the show? No. The references were creative cues only, with no plans for an on-screen role.