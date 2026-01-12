Stranger Things One Last Adventure: Cast react to Steve's fall in finale season, ‘Oh no!’

Internet's most-beloved series, Stranger Things, returned to Netflix with the OG gang. In a documentary format, the film takes fans on a heartfelt journey, unveiling the making of the final season. It is now streaming on Netflix.

Stranger Things One Last Adventure reveals cast' reaction to Steve's fall The documentary reveals several behind-the-scenes moments from the sets.

In one clip, the cast is seen during a table read as they learn about the episode in which Steve (played by Joe Keery) nearly dies.

“Steve gasps. He dangles midair, swaying seemingly held by nothing,” read the script. Reacting to the scene, Joe Keery shuts his eyes in disappointment. A stunned Gaten Matarazzo is seen placing his hands over his head. As others gasp, a voice can be heard saying, “oh no” in disbelief.

Finn Wolfhard aka Mike Wheeler is seen seemingly emotional with tears.

However, the moment changes quickly as it is revealed that it wasn't the end for Keery's character.

“But then our camera rises to reveal a strong hand gripping tightly to his wrist. It is Jonathan.”

Watch video here:

Reacting to the BTS scene, netizens expressed their love for the show.

A user wrote in the comments, “This is gonna be so good. Can't wait.” “It was a beautiful series from start to finish,” added another.

Someone else said, “You can tell they weren’t ready for that. That hurt just watching.”

“The way they added that clip of Gaten holding his head and Finn crying just to force drama, then immediately cut to them being fine… ridiculous. Nobody’s worried about Steve, we all know he’s not dying. The Duffers really cater hard to the GA,” added one.

Also Read | Stranger Things finale turns New Year 2026 into a pop culture moment

Did Steve die in Stranger Things Season 5? For the unversed, in the mid-episode of the finale season, the Hawkins group are seen waiting for Eleven to take on Henry on top of the tower just when the planet was about to collapse. On the other hand, Max stopped Eleven and Kali from rushing in as she waited to tell El about the right to take on Henry.

While El was successful in stopping the world from crushing, Steve lost his balance from the edge of the tower in upside down. Dustin almost lost Steve as he fell off the bridge. But it was Jonathan who caught him, saving him.

About Stranger Things Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things is based on the fictional town of Hawkins where a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, opens a gateway between Earth and an alternate dimension called the Upside Down.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Linda Hamilton, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Nell Fisher.