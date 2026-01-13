Stranger Things: One Last Adventure OTT release – Where and when to watch the documentary online

Stranger Things: One Last Adventure — a new documentary about the making of the final season of Stranger Things — has begun streaming worldwide, offering fans an in-depth look behind the scenes of one of the most influential television series of the 21st century.
The documentary, officially titled ‘One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5’, was released on Monday, 12 January 2026, and is available exclusively on Netflix.
The documentary premiered at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 12 January 2026, with regional release times adjusting around the globe. In the United Kingdom, it became available at 8:00 a.m. GMT, and in India the documentary began streaming on Netflix from 1:30 p.m. IST on the same day.
Other regions, including parts of Asia, Europe and Australia, saw corresponding local release times throughout the afternoon and evening. No additional subscription or rental fee is required beyond a standard Netflix subscription.
The documentary is a feature-length production, running for about two hours, and is directed by Martina Radwan, known for her previous work on documentary projects. It was produced by MakeMake Productions in collaboration with Netflix.
One Last Adventure takes viewers deep into the creative, technical, and emotional journey of the Stranger Things cast and crew as they brought the final season to life. Rather than presenting new narrative episodes, the documentary serves as a behind-the-scenes chronicle, featuring candid interviews, extensive on-set footage and reflections from the actors and creative team.
The film traces the process of concluding a show that first premiered in 2016, exploring how production evolved over nearly a decade. Fans will see moments ranging from emotional table reads and cast rehearsals to discussions about major visual effects and narrative decisions. The documentary also highlights the bond among the ensemble cast and the emotional weight of completing the series.
According to Netflix, the documentary “follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life — and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.” This description underlines the documentary’s dual focus on both the technical craft and the human experience of working on a long-running cultural phenomenon.
The series ‘Stranger Things’ has starred an ensemble cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and many other actors who grew up on the show over its run. In the documentary, many of these performers reflect on their personal journeys with the characters and the profound impact the show has had on their lives and careers.
