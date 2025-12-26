Stranger Things Season 5 cast salaries revealed: Winona Ryder, David Harbour rake in highest paycheck for final season

Final episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, one of the most popular streaming shows of Netflix, debuted on the digital platform on the occasion of Christmas. As fans are glued to the screens to watch the most intriguing sci-fi shows of all time, let's find out the paycheck Stranger Things cast took for the concluding season.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour occupied the top tier, raking in the highest salary among the four levels described by Matthew Belloni of Puck News. While Ryder and Harbour were reportedly offered $9.5 million each for Season 5, the superpowered Eleven played by Millie Bobby Brown signed a lucrative deal beside the four tiers.

According to Matthew Belloni, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink occupied the second tier, with each raking in "just over" $7 million.

Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery secured the third tier, falling among the series' regulars, by closing a deal "just over" $6 million each.

Meanwhile, the rest will make “much less," as per Matthew Belloni's report. Moving to Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown's contract with Netflix, it was observed that her overall contract included the "Enola Holmes" movies, "The Gray Man" and the upcoming Russo brothers film, “The Electric State.”

As per Belloni, each of the male actors in tier two took home $25,000 salary for an episode in the first season or $200,000 for the entire season. This amount rose significantly in the upcoming seasons as the actors were making $250,000 per episode by season 3, The Hollywood Reporter said in 2018.

“Stranger Things Season 4” topped the charts as its popularity grew over the years. It took second spot among Netflix's biggest release of all time after “Squid Game” with 1.35 billion hours viewed within 28 days of release.

Netflix released three episodes of the fifth and the final season in India on 26 December at 6:30 AM. Fans awaiting the finale can gear for the final showdown on the occasion of New Year. Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 comprises a total of eight episodes, the first four were released on 26 November and the last 3 of the remaining four premiered today. Given below is the list of Stranger Things final episodes available on Netflix:

Episode 1: “The Crawl”

Episode 2: “The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler”

Episode 3: “The Turnbow Trap”

Episode 4: “Sorcerer”

Episode 5: “Shock Jock”

Episode 6: “Escape From Camazotz”

Episode 7: “The Bridge”