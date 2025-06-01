Stranger Things Season 5 dates OUT: When to watch fifth season of most awaited horror-drama series on Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix dropped a surprise for Stranger Things fans on Sunday as it announced the premiere dates of the fifth season of the horror-drama series.

Advertisement

When to watch Stranger Things Season 5 in India Netflix in a post on X stated, “The fight isn’t over yet. get ready for the epic series finale of Stranger Things. Volume 1, 27 November, 6:30AM IST, Volume 2, 26 December, 6:30AM IST, The Finale, 1 January, 6:30AM IST, releasing worldwide all at once, date may vary based on your local timezone.” Notably, Stranger Things Volume 2 will debut on the occassion of Christmas festival.

Advertisement

Social media reaction Excited social media users strongly reacted to the big announcement as one user wrote, “The entire series of Stranger Things began , and and will end.. before GTA 6.” Another user remarked, “Watching all the actors going from kids to adults, feels like were watching Harry Potter all over again.”

A third user stated, “Mike protecting kids gave me chills, considering how far they've all come from the kids they started as.” A fourth user replied, “The fact we got many finales this year, first Cobra Kai, then Squid Game now this. This is probably gonna be an emotional year.”

A fifth user stated, “It's like 10 seconds of footage and one or two dialogues over 2 minutes…But damn, this is enough for the moment. Time to rewatch it at 0.25x speed.” A sixth user commented, “We've grown up with these characters. It's not just a show ending—it's the end of an era.”

Advertisement

Watch Stranger Things Season 5 promo here The 2-minute promo on YouTube features Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp battling their fear as they gear for their next battle to take down the hostile in the Upside Down. Last year in November, Netflix had announced eight titles of season five episodes.

Advertisement