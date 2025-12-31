Stranger Things season 5 finale fan theories: Deaths, twists and what happens to Vecna

Stranger Things season 5 finale is only hours away from its much-awaited premiere. The hit Netflix show will finally conclude after almost a decade. Bringing the story to an end, this season sees the Hawkins group fighting against the most dangerous villain, Vecna.

Ahead of the finale episode, fans have shared their take on the ending. Social media is filled with several fan theories, claiming which beloved character might end their journey in the last episode. Speculations around Vecna's possible ending have also emerged online. If all things are true, the finale might also leave fans in tears with unexpected twists, turns and even betrayal among the gang.

Expecting dramatic twist, fans theories suggest:

Eleven sacrificing herself to kill Vecna “Vecna said everything was for Eleven but they didn't interact even once in season 5. The Duffers definitely forgot their own script,” pointed a fan on X.

Will possessed by Vecna A fan took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Looking back on some scenes, now keeping in mind the theory that Vecna has been possessing Will, here are some of my observations.”

“Will seems oddly... calculating? (maybe it's just confirmation bias),” added another.

Steve, Hopper or Kali, a major character is likely to die? “Steve is like the safest character this season lol. Dustin's whole arc this season was overcoming grief with Eddie so it makes no narrative sense to kill off Steve,” added a user on Reddit.

“Either Dustin and Steve are dying or neither,” added another fan.

“Kali and Vecna are 100% goners. I think theres a 95% chance El dies or at the very least has some sort of fakeout death but I think she will end up dying. MAYBE jonathan or nancy, but I think the main emotional character death will be El. They're setting it up like that but IDK,” someone else predicted on the sub.

The Mind Flayer is the true villain, not Vecna A user claimed spoiler about the Mind Flayer and wrote on X, “The real Mind Flayer isn’t dead its particles left its old body centuries ago and possessed Henry Creel to slowly rebuild itself. Vecna is just a pawn. The 12 kids are being used to recharge the Mind Flayer’s spider body and bring it fully back to life.”

"The Mind Flayer was never just a monster. It has been the true mastermind behind everything from the very beginning," added another fan post on the micro-blogging site.

Vecna, Eleven, Kali, Will fight together against Mind Flayer? Claiming a yet different ending, a fan theory mentioned on X: "Vecna gets a redemption arc, revealing that Henry Creel was corrupted by the Mind Flayer from a young age. Eleven taps into his mind, showing him happy memories and helping free him from the Mind Flayer’s control. Patty Newby plays a key role.

“Vecna, Eleven, Kali, and Will unite to defeat the Mind Flayer once and for all. In the aftermath, Eleven decides to stay behind in the Abyss to ensure the Mind Flayer can never return. No one dies in the final battle. Epilogue shows Jopper wedding, Lumax movie date and Will's boyfriend. The last scene is Mike watching a group of kids riding their bikes.”

Stranger Things 5 Finale will premiere on Wednesday, December 31, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In India, it will be available on the OTT platform starting from 6:30 am IST.