Stranger Things Season 5 finale similar to that of Game of Thrones? Fans say...

The much-awaited Stranger Things Season 5 finale is out, and so is its comparison to the Game of Thrones finale.

The 2 hours and 8 minutes long last episode of the finale season, titled ‘The Rightside Up’, has been facing heat for being “too safe” and “worse than GoT”.

Some fans have claimed that the Netflix hit show has borrowed scenes from the adaptation of Game of Thrones, featuring the Night King, White Walkers, Arya, and Jon Snow.

“I'd give credit if it were 11 years wasted and not 9. This is Game of Thrones all over again, but worse,” a netizen said.

“Yes, Stranger Things got worse as the seasons progressed, but it's still not even close to how badly Game of Thrones ended. ST feels like the writers trying to tie everything together in weird ways. Not good, but ultimately forgivable. The last season of GoT though felt like the writers were purposely attacking the fans with their decisions,” a user said.

One netizen said, “Much worse than the Game of Thrones finale.”

“Really gave it the Game of Thrones treatment, didn't we?” a netizen asked.

“Y’all just made the final season of Game of Thrones look like Shakespeare,” a disappointed fan said.

“When the fan theories were better than the plot,” another added.

“This doesn’t feel like a carefully crafted ending; it’s a guidebook of safe, cowardly choices made to please on the surface. For a show that was once a benchmark in storytelling, the emptiness is almost laughable,” a fan said.

However, Stranger Things fans rushed to defend the finale and said, “Now the ending was not like GOT as some people predicted. This is the best series ever made”

“Well, that’s how you end a show. Hated quite a few moments that lead to the finale but man. Man, the final 2 hours sure as fuck didn’t disappoint. 100/10”

Before the filming of the final season, director Dan Trachtenberg told Variety that there is one key difference between the two shows.

“I don’t think Stranger Things falls into a category of television seasons like Game of Thrones where the pilot is cool, slows down, and the last two episodes are the big battle,” he said. “I can tell you, and pointing to other seasons, there is rock and roll throughout the entire season.”

Even the showrunner, Duffer Brothers, had clarified that the Stranger Things finale won't pull off a Game of Thrones-style Red Wedding – no mass slaughter of main characters. However, what they did promise was an ending that feels ‘inevitable’.

Staying true to their word, the show did tie all its loose ends, close all arcs, and finally gave Hawkins a chance to breathe, but it failed to deliver the “unexpected” that the Netflix show had trained its viewers to expect through 5 long seasons.

Stranger Things Season 5: Plot The official synopsis of season 5 reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”