Stranger Things Season 5 finale: What happens to Eleven? Does she survive or die?

Stranger Things Season 5 finale dropped on Netflix, unveiling the story of the Hawkins group for the last time. This season sees the kids fight against the most dangerous villain, Vecna. Amid several spoilers on the internet, speculations around the fate of the beloved character Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) have created a lot of buzz.

So, what actually happens to Eleven?

Stranger Things Season 5 finale: Does Eleven sacrifice herself? Ahead of the release, fan theories suggested that Eleven might sacrifice herself to protect everyone and destroy Upside Down.

Taking viewers back into the Upside Down for one last time, the show hints that not everyone survives despite making it out alive.

Eleven had decided to sacrifice herself, alongside sister Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) to prevent the government to ever experiment on her or other children again.

Just as Dustin, Will, Mike, Jonathan, Steve, Robin, Nancy, Joyce and Lucas were on the brink of being crushed as two worlds collided, Eleven saves the day. She tracked down Henry Creel, who had begun the ritual to merge the Abyss with Earth. Acting last minute, Jane used her powers to hurl Vecna through a window in the Creel house, breaking his link with the 12 missing children and stopping the convergence of the two realms.

Kali and Eleven With the worlds no longer pulling toward each other, the Hawkins group finally gained a way to enter the Demogorgon’s homeworld. As seen, Max is able to communicate with the children, convincing them that she wasn’t a monster and reveal that the real villain had been Mr. Whatsit. Using her abilities, Kali saves the children. Max and Kali remain invisible to Henry’s gaze, allowing everyone to see Vecna’s true nature as he invaded Eleven’s mind to uncover their plan.

Seizing the moment, the kids escaped the house while Eleven and Kali attempted, unsuccessfully, to kill their brother. On the other hand, Vecna shifted his focus elsewhere.

Eleven dies in Stranger Things Season 5 finale Back in the Upside Down, Hopper stood guard over Eleven’s physical body inside the sensory deprivation tank. Henry manipulates Hopper’s mind by making him believe that Kali and Jane had agreed to sacrifice themselves once the children were saved and the Upside Down destroyed. Blinded by rage, Hopper fired at an apparent vision of Vecna, only to think he had shot his own adoptive daughter. In his panic, he smashed the tank, convinced he was holding Eleven’s lifeless body.

This brings back to the same question- Does Eleven die? While she vanishes, she ends up saving everyone.

Truth about Eleven In the end of the show, the group discusses about Eleven.

“When she casts sunbeam, she expanded the last of her energy and vanished," said Mike.

In a possible scenario, Mike proposes that Kali saved El with the spell of invisibility. As a result, it could be the dying figure of El wasn't real but an illusion.

But, where did she go? While no one knows where Eleven is, they hope that she might be still alive and somewhere living her life in a far way place with new people. It is believed that she finally finds happiness.

Stranger Things Season 5 plot Stranger Things Season 5 finale episode is 2 hours 8 minutes long.

The official synopsis of seasn 5 reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

