Stranger Things Season 5 finale: What happens to Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, Eleven, Max in the end?

Stranger Things Season 5's concluding episode was dropped almost six hours ago, but the chatter around it is not dying anytime soon. By now, every avid fan knows who wins between the Hawkins group and Vecna. But, do you know what happens to them in the end? Where do they end up in life? Will they easily move forward with their lives? Or interdimensional creatures again return to their small town?

Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, and Max move ahead in life Stranger Things Season 5 finale ends with a scene where the Hawkins crew go back to their D&D game for one last time. In this scene, they share where everyone winds up in life.

Max and Lucas are seen on their long-awaited movie date; they settle down together. Meanwhile, Dustin secures admission to a reputed university and seemingly excels. At the same time, he manages time for adventures with his best bud, Steve.

On the other hand, Will is seen meeting a guy at a bar. He finds acceptance and moves to a bigger city. Mike finally follows his passion for storytelling and becomes a writer.

After defeating Vecna, the teens go their separate ways. However, they remain friends.

What happens to Steve, Robin, Nancy, Jonathan Steve stays back in Hawkins. He becomes a baseball coach with Derek (Jake Connelly) as his catcher, teaching the new generation.

Robin attends Smith College in Massachusetts. Nancy reveals that she dropped out of Emerson College and took a job at the Boston Herald. She and Jonathan never get back together. In fact, Jonathan is now a filmmaker at New York University and is working on an anti-capitalist cannibal film.

In a scene, they all vow to meet once a month at Robin’s “weird” uncle’s house in Philadelphia.

Hopper and Joyce's romance Hopper and Joyce finally are seen on a date at Enzo’s. Hopper proposes to Joyce, and both share a romantic moment. The couple plans to move to Montauk, New York (a nod to where Stranger Things was originally going to be set), where Hopper has been offered a job as chief of police.

What happens to Ted Wheeler? Ted Wheeler is alive. Papa Wheeler (Joe Chrest), who was severely injured during the Demogorgon attack, is seen attending his son Mike’s graduation from Hawkins High School.

Is Eleven alive? Meanwhile, Eleven's future is left upto the interpretation of the viewers.

El (Millie Bobby Brown) disappears along with the Upside Down in episode 8. However, Mike believes that she survives and moves far away and meets new people.

Talking about the ending, co-creator of the show, Matt Duffer told Tudum, “We wanted each of the characters to find happiness but in their own specific ways."