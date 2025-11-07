Stranger Things Season 5: First five minutes of show take audience back to Will Byers’s disappearance

The highly anticipated first part of Stranger Things Season 5 will hit the digital screens in a few days. Ahead of the big premiere, Netflix dropped the first five minutes of the final season, leaving fans excited to see what to expect from the upcoming episodes. Not revealing much of Season 5’s storyline, the preview takes fans back to the first instalment, when Will Byers went missing and was later found by his mother, Joyce, along with Police Chief Jim Hopper.

The events unravel at the Hawkins Library in the Upside Down. Season 5 will pick up 18 months after the events of the previous season.

Breakdown of Stranger Things Season 5’s first five minutes The first episode of the new season begins with 12-year-old Will Byers, exhausted, confused, and shaking inside the Upside Down, singing The Clash’s Should I Stay or Should I Go to himself. The song here is important for Will and acts as a reminder for the audience, as it is the track introduced to the teen by his brother in Season 1.

As Will continues to sing, he hears strange noises from outside, leading him to pause. Moments later, the Demogorgon crashes into the castle, and the young boy manages to nearly escape after shooting the creature with a hunting rifle. Will climbs up the tree in order to find a way out, but the Demogorgon finds him and throws him to the ground. After Will falls unconscious, he is brought to Vecna. The scene cuts to Vecna saying, “At long last, we can begin.”

Vecna looks up at the sky, and as his tentacles appear, he attaches them to Will’s body, putting a strange substance into his body. He caresses Will’s face and says, “You and I, we are going to do such beautiful things together, William.”

What can be expected from Stranger Things Season 5? Stranger Things will be back on the streaming platform three years after the fourth instalment was released. According to the trailer dropped by Netflix earlier, the upcoming episodes will show the team getting together to fight Vecna.

The official synopsis of the new season reads, “Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished—his whereabouts and plans unknown.” Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, David Harbour, and Charlie Heaton will reprise their roles, among others.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 will be out on Netflix on 26 November in the US (27 November in India). Three other episodes will be released on Christmas Day, and the remaining one on New Year’s Eve.

