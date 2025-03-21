Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently dropped an update ahead of Stranger Things Season 5 release. The highly anticipated sci-fi series promising fans high-octane action might have an emotional ending, as hinted by Ted Sarandos in an interview with the Variety.

Stranger Things new spin offs in the pipeline? This update comes at a time fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth and the final instalment of the sci-fi series while the cast and crew members are sharing their farewell notes. Describing the most awaited intense finale, Ted Sarandos said, “There won’t be a dry eye. I do know how it ends.”

Also Read | Farzi OTT release date: Rashii Khanna shares massive update

Adding, he said, "I think Stranger Things is a big universe. You see it in novelizations of the story and the characters, you see it in consumer products, you see it in the live stage show, which is a prequel to Stranger Things, which is playing hugely successfully on the West End now, and it’s going to be opening on Broadway in a few months.” Finale of “Stranger Things" is going to be incredible, Ted Sarandos said.

However, Ted Sarandos did not reveal specific details about the plot although he admitted that he knows how Stranger Things season 5 would end.

Stranger Things Season 5 cast Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the ensemble cast of Stranger Things Season 5 features Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Noah Schnaap as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max, David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Natalia Dyer as Nancy. To give the plot an exciting twist, the series may introduce some interesting and new characters with new cast members joining the series include Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux.

What to expect in Stranger Things Season 5? With the series now entering its final season, Netflix released a teaser video on Stranger Things Day, November 6, unveiling intriguing titles of all eight episodes along with confirmation of 2025 premiere date. Media reports suggest that Episodes 1–6 will release this year on October 10 while the final two episodes will be released on November 27 although no official release date has been announced.