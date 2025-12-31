Stranger Things season 5: Noah Schnapp says Wills coming out scene felt 'perfect'

Washington, DC [US], December 31 (ANI): The final season of 'Stranger Things' is moving closer to its end, and one of its most talked-about moments is now out in the open.

Actor Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the popular sci-fi series, has spoken about the scene where his character finally comes out as gay in the last season of the popular Netflix series.

Schnapp, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, said he had been waiting for this moment for a long time. After reading the scripts of the first six episodes of 'Stranger Things 5,' he already knew that Will's journey would reach this point in one of the final episodes. When he received the script for the second-last episode, titled 'The Bridge,' the moment felt very personal to him.

Talking about how he reacted while reading the script alone, Schnapp shared how the scene felt "perfect" to him and how emotional the moment was.

The episode was co-directed by executive producer Shawn Levy along with creators Ross and Matt Duffer. Schnapp said the feeling stayed with him when he later filmed the scene with the rest of the cast. He described the moment as a release, saying it felt like a "weight off my chest" once he read the scene aloud during filming. Speaking about that day on set, he added, "I felt like, 'Ok, I can do this.'"

Meanwhile, the scene has received mixed reactions from Stranger Things. It comes at the end of a fast-paced episode and leads into the large finale of the series. The final episode will be released both on Netflix and in selected theatres across the US at the same time.

