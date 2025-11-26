Stranger Things Season 5 release: When is the Netflix premiere? Date, time to watch Millie Bobby Brown’s sci-fi hit

Stranger Things Season 5 release: Millie Bobby Brown starrer Stranger Things Season 5, the concluding season of the sci-fi phenomenon that began in Hawkins back in 2016, is almost here after a nearly three-year wait.

With the final countdown for Stranger Things Vol 1 on, fans are now only hours away from getting answers to looming questions like what’s the deal with that portal Vecna opened at the end of Season 4?

Stranger Things Season 5: Release date – US Netflix will release the first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 on November 26, followed by three episodes on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year’s Eve.

Stranger Things Season 5: Release date – India Volume 1: 27 November 2025

Volume 2: 26 December 2025

The Finale: 1 January 2026

Stranger Things 5: What time will the web series premiere on Netflix? Each volume releases at 5:00 p.m. PST.

In India, the sci-fi web series will start streaming at 6:30 AM IST on November 27.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 episode runtime & titles Each episode of Stranger Things 5, Volume 1, comprising four episodes in total, is expected to have a runtime of 54 minutes to 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Episode 1: The Crawl

Episode 2: The Vanishing of …

Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4: Sorcerer Stranger Things 5: What to expect? Back in Season 1, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote a 25-page document for Netflix that delves into the mythology of the cryptic alternate dimension. While some of that lore has already been unveiled, expect even more details to emerge in the final season.

“The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5,” Ross Duffer previously said. “And that’s really going to affect what Season 5 is about.”

Stranger Things 5: Full Synopsis Netflix synopsis says, “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”