Stranger Things Season 5 release: When is the Netflix premiere? Date, time to watch Millie Bobby Brown’s sci-fi hit

Stranger Things Season 5 release: Millie Bobby Brown starrer Stranger Things Season 5, the concluding season of the sci-fi phenomenon that began in Hawkins back in 2016, is almost here after a nearly three-year wait.

Advertisement

With the final countdown for Stranger Things Vol 1 on, fans are now only hours away from getting answers to looming questions like what’s the deal with that portal Vecna opened at the end of Season 4?

Also Read | Stranger Things Season 5 opens with a return to Will Byers’s disappearance

Stranger Things Season 5: Release date – US Netflix will release the first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 on November 26, followed by three episodes on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year’s Eve.

Stranger Things Season 5: Release date – India Volume 1: 27 November 2025

Volume 2: 26 December 2025

The Finale: 1 January 2026

Stranger Things 5: What time will the web series premiere on Netflix? Each volume releases at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Advertisement

In India, the sci-fi web series will start streaming at 6:30 AM IST on November 27.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 episode runtime & titles Each episode of Stranger Things 5, Volume 1, comprising four episodes in total, is expected to have a runtime of 54 minutes to 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Advertisement

Episode 1: The Crawl

Episode 2: The Vanishing of …

Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4: Sorcerer Stranger Things 5: What to expect? Back in Season 1, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote a 25-page document for Netflix that delves into the mythology of the cryptic alternate dimension. While some of that lore has already been unveiled, expect even more details to emerge in the final season.

“The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5,” Ross Duffer previously said. “And that’s really going to affect what Season 5 is about.”

Also Read | Stranger Things creators elevate creative elements for final season

Stranger Things 5: Full Synopsis Netflix synopsis says, “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Advertisement

Stranger Things 5: Cast Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Brett Gelman as Murray

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler

Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow

Alex Breaux as Lt Akers

Linda Hamilton as Dr Kay