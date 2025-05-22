Stranger Things Season 5: Here's what we know about release date, episodes, cast and more

Stranger Things Season 5, the much-anticipated final chapter of the hit sci-fi Netflix series, is set to release in 2025 after a long wait. Fans can expect an epic conclusion as the story in Hawkins and their supernatural encounters finally reaches its climax.

Stranger Things Season 5 release date The global hit show made its place in the hearts of its audience ever since it premiered on the OTT giant app in 2016. It rose to popularity with its mix of '80s nostalgia, thrilling storytelling and beloved characters.

Previously, Netflix confirmed that Stranger Things Season 5, the finale, will be released in 2025. While the exact release date is yet to be revealed by the makers, recent reports that the finale season of the show will be out in two parts, just like Netflix's yet another hit show, You.

As per a report of News18, the first part of Stranger Things Season 5 will consist of six episodes, releasing on October 10. The second part will have the last two episodes which are said to be released on November 27.

Stranger Things Season 5 episodes While Netflix is yet to confirm the reported release dates, previously the OTT platform has revealed the titles of the upcoming eight episodes of Stranger Things Season 5.

The season will be set in the fall of 1987. The episodes are titled --The Crawl, The Vanishing Of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotoz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

Stranger Things Season 5 cast Stranger Things Season 5 will bring back the lead actors of the Hawkins gang. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), and Sadie Sink (Max) are going to be a part of the finale season as the main characters.

Besides them, the upcoming season will see an addition of new faces, including Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux. Actor Linda Hamilton of Terminator will also be a part of season 5.

Ted Sarandos on Stranger Things Season 5 Earlier this year, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that the upcoming season is going to be incredible. "There won’t be a dry eye. I do know how it ends.”

“I think Stranger Things is a big universe. You see it in novelizations of the story and the characters, you see it in consumer products, you see it in the live stage show, which is a prequel to Stranger Things, which is playing hugely successfully on the West End now, and it’s going to be opening on Broadway in a few months,” he added.

