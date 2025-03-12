Stranger Things Season 5 release date: When will Netflix drop OTT sequel? Check new cast members, episodes and more

The highly-anticipated final season of Stranger Things is set to premiere in 2025, bringing Netflix’s popular sci-fi series to a dramatic close. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things Season 5 will dive deep into the lore of the Upside Down.

The creators had written a 25-page mythology document during Season 1, outlining the origins and mysteries of the Upside Down. Much of this has been gradually revealed across seasons.

However, key secrets were intentionally held back. These final mysteries will now unfold in Season 5, significantly shaping its storyline.

Filming for the final season has officially wrapped, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the cast and creators have already stirred excitement.

Stranger Things Season 5: New cast members New cast members joining the series include Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux.

Iconic actress Linda Hamilton (The Terminator) will join them. Her role remains under wraps. “I don’t know how to be a fangirl and an actress at the same time. I’m gonna work on that,” the actress said during her video announcement at Netflix Tudum.

Stranger Things Season 5 episodes The episode titles for the final season of Stranger Things hint at a thrilling and suspenseful journey. Netflix teases fans with intriguing names like The Crawl, The Vanishing of …, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer and Shock Jock.

The adventure intensifies with Escape from Camazotz, followed by “The Bridge” and culminates in the finale titled The Rightside Up. It suggests a possible resolution or reversal of the Upside Down’s eerie influence. Each title promises twists, mystery and emotional stakes.

Stranger Things Season 5 release date While no official release date has been announced, reports suggest that Episodes 1–6 will drop this year on October 10. The final two episodes will reportedly be released on November 27.