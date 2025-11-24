Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1 final trailer out: India & US release date, time, episodes revealed

Netflix has released the final trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, marking the beginning of the end for the hit sci-fi series.

Anjali Thakur
Published24 Nov 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Stranger Things Season 5
Stranger Things Season 5

The final chapter of one of Netflix’s biggest global hits is almost here. Stranger Things returns with Season 5 — the concluding season of the sci-fi phenomenon that began in Hawkins back in 2016. After a nearly three-year wait following the events of Season 4, fans are finally gearing up for the show’s endgame.

Netflix has now unveiled the final trailer for Volume 1, hinting at an action-heavy farewell with higher stakes than the series has ever seen.

The final showdown begins

The trailer brings all the core characters together once again, this time to defeat Vecna — the ruler of the Upside Down — for good. Gone are the days of bike rides and walkie-talkies; the group now faces a threat capable of destroying the world.

Also Read | OTT releases this week: Stranger Things 5, Jingle Bell Heist, Aaryan & more

In the trailer, we see:

  • Eleven preparing to unleash her full power
  • Dustin bruised yet determined
  • Will visibly shaken but closer than ever to the Upside Down’s influence
  • Lucas fighting side-by-side with his childhood friends

Dustin’s fiery line — “I want to see Vecna’s heart on a platter” — has already become the trailer’s standout moment. There are glimpses of high-octane stunts, portal crashes, demogorgon attacks, and major emotional stakes. The trailer also teases the possibility of heartbreaking sacrifices, with several characters heading into danger.

Yet, Vecna’s ultimate plan remains a mystery — keeping fans anxious for what’s to come.

Watch the trailer here:

Number of episodes — Vol. 1 & Vol. 2

Stranger Things 5 will unfold in two parts.

  • Volume 1 — 4 episodes
  • Volume 2 — 3 episodes
  • Final Episode

While Season 4 featured movie-length episodes throughout, the Duffer Brothers have confirmed only the final episodes this season will follow a similar format.

Runtime (approx):

  • Episodes 1–4: 54 mins to 1 hr 23 mins

India release date & time

Indian viewers can stream Volume 1 exclusively on Netflix at:

  • 6:30 AM IST — 27 November 2025

Episode titles for Volume 1:

  • Episode 1 — The Crawl
  • Episode 2 — The Vanishing of …
  • Episode 3 — The Turnbow Trap
  • Episode 4 — Sorcerer

Volume 2 — releasing 26 December 2025:

  • Episode 5 — Shock Jock
  • Episode 6 — Escape from Camazotz
  • Episode 7 — The Bridge
  • The final episode — a Netflix first

The Season 5 finale — Episode 8, titled The Rightside Up — will release on New Year's Eve.

US release date & time

According to Netflix, Stranger Things 5 releases with the first four episodes on Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. PST, followed by three episodes on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year’s Eve.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the series is produced by Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps Entertainment, with the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen serving as executive producers.

As the countdown begins, fans are preparing to say goodbye to Hawkins — and to a show that helped redefine streaming entertainment for an entire generation.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentStranger Things Season 5 Vol 1 final trailer out: India & US release date, time, episodes revealed
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.