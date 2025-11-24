Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1 final trailer out: India & US release date, time, episodes revealed

The final chapter of one of Netflix’s biggest global hits is almost here. Stranger Things returns with Season 5 — the concluding season of the sci-fi phenomenon that began in Hawkins back in 2016. After a nearly three-year wait following the events of Season 4, fans are finally gearing up for the show’s endgame.

Netflix has now unveiled the final trailer for Volume 1, hinting at an action-heavy farewell with higher stakes than the series has ever seen.

The final showdown begins The trailer brings all the core characters together once again, this time to defeat Vecna — the ruler of the Upside Down — for good. Gone are the days of bike rides and walkie-talkies; the group now faces a threat capable of destroying the world.

In the trailer, we see:

Eleven preparing to unleash her full power

Dustin bruised yet determined

Will visibly shaken but closer than ever to the Upside Down’s influence

Lucas fighting side-by-side with his childhood friends Dustin’s fiery line — “I want to see Vecna’s heart on a platter” — has already become the trailer’s standout moment. There are glimpses of high-octane stunts, portal crashes, demogorgon attacks, and major emotional stakes. The trailer also teases the possibility of heartbreaking sacrifices, with several characters heading into danger.

Yet, Vecna’s ultimate plan remains a mystery — keeping fans anxious for what’s to come.

Watch the trailer here:

Number of episodes — Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 Stranger Things 5 will unfold in two parts.

Volume 1 — 4 episodes

Volume 2 — 3 episodes

Final Episode While Season 4 featured movie-length episodes throughout, the Duffer Brothers have confirmed only the final episodes this season will follow a similar format.

Runtime (approx): Episodes 1–4: 54 mins to 1 hr 23 mins India release date & time Indian viewers can stream Volume 1 exclusively on Netflix at:

6:30 AM IST — 27 November 2025 Episode titles for Volume 1: Episode 1 — The Crawl

Episode 2 — The Vanishing of …

Episode 3 — The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4 — Sorcerer Volume 2 — releasing 26 December 2025: Episode 5 — Shock Jock

Episode 6 — Escape from Camazotz

Episode 7 — The Bridge

The final episode — a Netflix first The Season 5 finale — Episode 8, titled The Rightside Up — will release on New Year's Eve.

US release date & time According to Netflix, Stranger Things 5 releases with the first four episodes on Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. PST, followed by three episodes on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year’s Eve.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the series is produced by Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps Entertainment, with the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen serving as executive producers.