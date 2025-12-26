Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: Do Jonathan and Nancy get engaged or break up? Spoiler here

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 finally marked its debut on Netflix. The new episodes of the finale season unveiled new plots and subplots. What remained constant is the chase between the Hawkins group and Vecna. Amid this, several spoilers have emerged on social media.

What happens to Nancy and Jonathan in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Among them, the relationship between the two beloved characters-- Jonathan (played by Charlie Heaton) and Nancy (played by Natalia Dyer)-- has grabbed everyone's attention.

For the unversed, the two have been dating since Stranger Things Season 2.

Spoiler! Nancy and Jonathan die in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2? The two are seen confessing to each other while they were on the brink of death. The emotional scene has now gone viral on the internet.

Spoiler alert! Nancy and Jonathan get trapped inside the Hawkins lab in the Upside Down. The room gets filled with a thick, unknown substance as both would die. In their assumed last moments, they reveal several truths about each other.

While Nancy tells Jonathan that he hates The Clash, he says that he hated reading articles by her. He also revealed that he never applied to Emerson, something Nancy knew all along.

Nancy and Jonathan's ‘engagement’ in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Jonathan pulls out a ring which he has been carrying with him for some time and proposes something unexpected. He tells her, "I figure that I have screwed up enough with you that it’d be nice to get something right for once, in the end. Nancy Wheeler, will you not marry me?"

He calls it the “un-proposal.”

To everyone's surprise, Nancy accepts his un-proposal. She tells him that she loves him. The two share one last kiss.

By the time, Nancy and Jonathan realise that the liquid around them has hardened. Hence, they are saved after a close call with death.

Sharing the scene, someone wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “JONATHAN proposing Nancy, and he gave the ring too awe, This scene was so cute and PEAK, I feel for STEVE, it's gonna break his heart when he know what happened (sic).”

The scene has left many confused. Are they now engaged? Here's the truth.

Truth about Nancy and Jonathan's break up in Stranger Things 5 Nancy and Jonathan from Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 are not engaged. In fact, the longtime couple parted ways mutually.

The co-creators of Stranger Things confirmed the same. They told People.com that the characters, Nancy and Jonathan, don't get engaged.

"That's a breakup," Matt Duffer told the news portal. "They are broken up."

All episodes are now available on Netflix.