Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown adopts baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi, netizens react

Actor Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi embraced parenthood recently. The couple has adopted a baby girl, the Stranger Things star announced on Instagram. Amid the anticipation around the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5, the news of Brown's daughter's arrival has sent fans into a frenzy on the internet.

Brown took to her Instagram account and shared a note which read: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

"And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” it ended.

It is not known yet if the couple has named their daughter Love.

For now, Brown has disabled comments on her Instagram post.

Netizens react to Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's adoption news Meanwhile, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi becoming parents at 21 and 23, respectively.

A user wrote, “Millie Bobby Brown is married and adopted a child at 21… I need to get my life together. (sic)”

“Millie Bobby Brown got married and has a kid now and Stranger Things season 5 STILL hasn’t dropped (sic),” added another.

One user posted, “The news that 21yo married Millie Bobby Brown has adopted a baby whilst my 26yo ass is on twitter having heated discussions about TV shows and pop culture has hit me like a nuclear bomb. My goodness (sic)." “Millie Bobby Brown and her husband choosing to adopt makes me incredibly happy. Knowing Millie didn’t come from money, but now has financial success to provide for a child to live well is amazing. I wish her and her husband happiness on their new journey in parenthood,” said yet another.

Someone also said, “In the same time frame that it took to make only 5 seasons of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown went from being 11 years old to being a married MOTHER.”

See posts here:

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi, got married in May 2024.

When Millie Bobby Brown talked about adopting a child Back in March, Brown had dropped hints about starting a family with her husband. She said that her parents were young when they first had their child.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake,” Brown said on the SmartLess podcast.