Stranger Things Tales from ’85 Teaser: Animated spin-off of superhit show brings Hawkins back to Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer for ‘Stranger Things: Tales from ’85’, the upcoming animated spin-off of the hugely popular Stranger Things series, giving fans their first look at the new supernatural adventure set in the world of Hawkins, Indiana.

‘Stranger Things: Tales from ’85’ teaser out The trailer dropped on 2 February 2026, previewing the return of familiar characters and introducing audiences to the chilling mystery that unfolds between seasons two and three of the original saga.

‘Stranger Things: Tales from ’85’ takes place in the winter of 1985, a period not shown in the live-action series but rich with untold stories of friendship, danger and the creeping influence of the Upside Down.

The animated show follows Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin and Max as they confront new monsters emerging from the Upside Down and work together to unravel a paranormal mystery terrorising their town.

Also Read | Stranger Things team teases first look of new Netflix series

Fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting for more Stranger Things content since the end of the fifth and final live-action season in late 2025. With this animated series, creators have found a fresh way to explore the story without the constraints of live-action production, jumping straight into the ’80s Saturday-morning cartoon feel while still honouring the tone and themes of the original show.

According to the official teaser released by Netflix, the Upside Down’s influence has not completely disappeared, and something from that dimension may have survived to haunt the town once again. The trailer gives glimpses of familiar locations like Hawkins National Laboratory and hints at strange new threats — including vine-like creatures and bizarre paranormal events — that the heroes will have to face.

The show is being executive produced by the ‘Stranger Things’ creators Matt and Ross Duffer, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps, Hilary Leavitt of Upside Down Pictures, and Eric Robles of Flying Bark Productions, who also serves as showrunner. The creative team has said they intend to capture the spirit of classic ’80s cartoons while maintaining the eerie atmosphere fans love.

The animated series brings back several familiar characters from the Stranger Things universe through a new voice cast. Brett Gipson voices Jim Hopper, while Luca Diaz takes on the role of Mike Wheeler.

Also Read | Netflix officially rewrites Stranger Things lore with new prequel

More about the voice cast and show Brooklyn Davey Norstedt lends her voice to Eleven, also known as Jane Hopper, and Braxton Quinney voices Dustin Henderson. Elisha Williams plays Lucas Sinclair, Ben Plessala voices Will Byers, and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport appears as Max Mayfield. Jeremy Jordan joins the cast as Steve Harrington.

In addition, the series features supporting voice performances from Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips in undisclosed roles, while a new character named Nikki Baxter is introduced as a taller, older addition to the group who joins the Hawkins kids during their latest supernatural adventure.

Additional voice roles include performances by Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips in undisclosed parts.