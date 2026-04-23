Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 to release today: Animated spin-off returns to Hawkins with new mystery

Fans of Stranger Things are set to revisit Hawkins with Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, the franchise’s first animated spin-off, which will premiere on Netflix on Thursday.

For viewers in India, the series will be available from 12:30pm.

All 10 episodes of the first season will be released simultaneously.

A different visual style

Unlike the original live-action series, Tales From ’85 adopts a hybrid animation format, combining modern CG animation with a stylised 2D aesthetic.

Showrunner Eric Robles described the series as capturing both the excitement of youth and the intensity of high-stakes storytelling.

Watch the trailer here:

“It’s got the thrill of being young, being a kid, and going on these thrilling adventures. But then there’s this essence of real danger, real stakes,” Robles said.

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He added, “This is one of the rarest opportunities that we’re ever going to get to be with the main characters. We get to go back in time and really just hang out with these kids.”

What the story explores

Set between Season 2 and Season 3 of the original show, the story unfolds during a harsh winter in Hawkins in 1985.

According to the official synopsis, Eleven and her friends attempt to return to normal life but soon face new supernatural threats.

The logline reads: “the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.”

Adding to the intrigue, Robles said, “We soon learn that nothing is quite as they thought it was.”

Cast and new additions

The animated series brings back familiar characters, voiced by a new ensemble cast.

A key addition is Nikki Baxter, a young inventor voiced by Odessa A’zion.

The cast also includes: Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven

Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max

Luca Diaz as Mike

Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas

Braxton Quinney as Dustin

Benjamin Plessala as Will

Brett Gipson as Hopper Other voice actors include Jeremy Jordan, Janeane Garofalo, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Robert Englund.

Backed by original creators The project is developed with the involvement of Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, along with executive producer Shawn Levy.

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The Duffers previously expressed enthusiasm about expanding the universe, noting that the concept was among their early ideas while exploring new stories set in Hawkins.

Language options for Indian viewers

The series will be available on Netflix with multiple language options, including dubbed versions for Indian audiences.

Expanding the franchise With this animated spin-off, the franchise continues to explore new storytelling formats while staying rooted in its core themes of friendship, mystery, and the supernatural.