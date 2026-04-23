Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 to release today: Animated spin-off returns to Hawkins with new mystery

Fans of Stranger Things are set to revisit Hawkins with Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, the franchise’s first animated spin-off, which will premiere on Netflix on Thursday.
For viewers in India, the series will be available from 12:30pm.
All 10 episodes of the first season will be released simultaneously.
Unlike the original live-action series, Tales From ’85 adopts a hybrid animation format, combining modern CG animation with a stylised 2D aesthetic.
Showrunner Eric Robles described the series as capturing both the excitement of youth and the intensity of high-stakes storytelling.
“It’s got the thrill of being young, being a kid, and going on these thrilling adventures. But then there’s this essence of real danger, real stakes,” Robles said.
He added, “This is one of the rarest opportunities that we’re ever going to get to be with the main characters. We get to go back in time and really just hang out with these kids.”
Set between Season 2 and Season 3 of the original show, the story unfolds during a harsh winter in Hawkins in 1985.
According to the official synopsis, Eleven and her friends attempt to return to normal life but soon face new supernatural threats.
The logline reads: “the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.”
Adding to the intrigue, Robles said, “We soon learn that nothing is quite as they thought it was.”
The animated series brings back familiar characters, voiced by a new ensemble cast.
A key addition is Nikki Baxter, a young inventor voiced by Odessa A’zion.
Other voice actors include Jeremy Jordan, Janeane Garofalo, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Robert Englund.
The project is developed with the involvement of Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, along with executive producer Shawn Levy.
The Duffers previously expressed enthusiasm about expanding the universe, noting that the concept was among their early ideas while exploring new stories set in Hawkins.
The series will be available on Netflix with multiple language options, including dubbed versions for Indian audiences.
With this animated spin-off, the franchise continues to explore new storytelling formats while staying rooted in its core themes of friendship, mystery, and the supernatural.
The upcoming release marks a new phase for the globally popular series, offering both nostalgia and a fresh narrative within the world of Hawkins.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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